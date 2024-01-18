Justice Department Report Into the 2022 Uvalde Texas School Shooting Drops and It's Beyond DAMNING

THWAP! NBC News' Stomps on a #Journalism Rake While Warning About 'Disinformation'
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on January 18, 2024
AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills

The Justice Department has released its report into the 2022 mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Twenty-one innocent people, many of them children, lost their lives that day and it would appear much of the fault lies with the officers who waited to engage the shooter.

Advertisement

Shocker.

Take a look:

From ABC News:

A scathing Justice Department report into the 2022 mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, described "cascading failures of leadership" and directs blame at responding officers for failing to confront the shooter sooner.

The review team "identified several critical failures and other breakdowns prior to, during, and after the Robb Elementary School response," the report found.

An 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary School in May of 2022, killing 19 students and two teachers before law enforcement breached the classroom and killed the shooter. Responding officers from state and local outfits waited some 77 minutes before breaching a classroom and killing the shooter.

They waited 77 MINUTES while that monster tormented and killed children.

What. The. EFF?!

Fascinating how we all seemed to know this WAY before this report came out but we'll take what we can get.

Not holding our breath on them learning a damn thing.

Unfortunately.

UVALDE UVALDE SCHOOL SHOOTING

