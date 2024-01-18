Justice Department Report Into the 2022 Uvalde Texas School Shooting Drops and It's Beyond DAMNING

The Justice Department has released its report into the 2022 mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Twenty-one innocent people, many of them children, lost their lives that day and it would appear much of the fault lies with the officers who waited to engage the shooter.

Advertisement

Shocker.

Take a look:

BREAKING: A scathing Justice Department report into the 2022 mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, described "cascading failures of leadership" and directs blame at responding officers for failing to confront the shooter sooner. https://t.co/3lDn0OABIA pic.twitter.com/adnGB0Dqlt — ABC News (@ABC) January 18, 2024

From ABC News:

A scathing Justice Department report into the 2022 mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, described "cascading failures of leadership" and directs blame at responding officers for failing to confront the shooter sooner. The review team "identified several critical failures and other breakdowns prior to, during, and after the Robb Elementary School response," the report found. An 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary School in May of 2022, killing 19 students and two teachers before law enforcement breached the classroom and killed the shooter. Responding officers from state and local outfits waited some 77 minutes before breaching a classroom and killing the shooter.

They waited 77 MINUTES while that monster tormented and killed children.

What. The. EFF?!

Fascinating how we all seemed to know this WAY before this report came out but we'll take what we can get.

That's rough. Hope the report sparks the necessary changes to prevent it from happening again. — Jam Ayaz (@jamayaz1s) January 18, 2024

Not holding our breath on them learning a damn thing.

Unfortunately.

The US capitol police will probably hire them — 🇺🇸🏴‍☠️ (@UnvaxxedBigmaN) January 18, 2024

Oof.

And while we know this person is joking ... there is a lot of truth in the most stinging of jokes.

======================================================================

Related:

Who Wants to Tell Her?! LOL! Jill Biden Standing Behind THIS Sign of ALL Signs is Too Damn Funny (Pic)

*CHEF'S KISS* Elon Musk Uses WEF to Make GLORIOUS Dig at Elizabeth 'Senator Karen' Warren and LOL

Joy Reid's Mic Cut During Her Anti-White, Anti-Christian RANT About Iowa to Announce Trump's Win and LOL

Nate Silver Details How Deplatforming Trump Actually Made Him MORE Popular In Lefty-Sob-Inducing Thread

HOO BOY, It's About to Get Real and SOOOOOOO Much Worse for Fani Willis (Grab Your Popcorn)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.