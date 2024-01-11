THIS Should End Fani Willis' Case --> GUESS Who Met with Biden Just 3 DAYS After Trump Announced Campaign

As if we didn't already know this Georgia circus/case against Trump is political targeting and weaponization of the justice system, the story coming out about Fani Willis hiring Nathan Wade (a dude she is knocking boots with, allegedly) is really the election interference cherry on top.

Especially when you see this tidbit about Biden meeting with Wade just THREE DAYS after Trump announced his 2024 candidacy.

But you know, it's about JUSTICE.

*eye roll*

3 days after Trump announced his 2024 candidacy, the Biden WH held a secret meeting with Nathan Wade.



Who is Nathan Wade?



Wade is the lead prosecutor in Georgia investigating Trump for Fani Willis.



He is also having an affair with her and is using taxpayer funding to pay for… pic.twitter.com/KzzHGcPn33 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 10, 2024

Color us cynical but this seems pretty damn sus to us.

This story is wild like a Jerry Springer show. The case needs to be dismissed. https://t.co/WLvMS8Lp46 — Marc 🇺🇸 (@gopher_marc) January 10, 2024

Well, that ends her case. Is there no end to how this White House controls these state initiatives to go after Trump? I don’t even like Trump and it’s easy to see what they are doing… — Vet0917 - Dad, Husband, Ret. Navy War Vet 🇺🇸⚓️ (@Vet0917) January 10, 2024

You'd think.

Banana republic Biden — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 10, 2024

All while Biden claims Trump wants to be a dictator. It would be laughable if it wasn't so damn dangerous to this country.

Here's what happened:



The White House gave Wade orders during the 16 meetings and Wade passed them onto Fani Willis, who followed them.



They charged The White House for it because they were doing a service.



The White House has been involved since day 1 and this is treason. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) January 10, 2024

We mean ... it's possible.

One of my favorite parts of this scandal is how he's a defense attorney with no experience prosecuting. But he's Fani's boy toy, getting wildly rich off the taxpayer dime. — Tami Marler (@tamimarlerMBA) January 10, 2024

Biggest RICO case in Georgia's history ... and he has zero experience working on RICO cases.

We have literally allowed the inmates to run the asylum — The Appalachian Podcast (@GetOnTap) January 10, 2024

And that 4 grand is just what he charged. Is love to see reciepts, reimbursements, etc.



Dems... crooked as the summer days are long. — Jeremy Lindsey (@jeremyclindsey) January 10, 2024

They accuse Trump of collusion



and then go ahead and do stuff like this...🤦‍♀️ — L. (@LuciferIncarn8) January 10, 2024

Democrats love to accuse Republicans of the crap they're doing.

I would imagine there are some very powerful people less than thrilled with Fani right about now. If she screws up the GA case against Trump, all because she got over confident, she might find herself with a new career at McDonalds. — Social distancing champ (@LadyGriz) January 10, 2024

Now THAT would be justice.

