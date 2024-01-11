THIS Should End Fani Willis' Case --> GUESS Who Met with Biden Just 3 DAYS After Trump Announced Campaign

Biden-Nominated Judge WITHDRAWS After Senator John Kennedy Grills Her on the Constitution...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:10 AM on January 11, 2024
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

As if we didn't already know this Georgia circus/case against Trump is political targeting and weaponization of the justice system, the story coming out about Fani Willis hiring Nathan Wade (a dude she is knocking boots with, allegedly) is really the election interference cherry on top.

Especially when you see this tidbit about Biden meeting with Wade just THREE DAYS after Trump announced his 2024 candidacy.

But you know, it's about JUSTICE.

*eye roll*

Color us cynical but this seems pretty damn sus to us.

You'd think.

All while Biden claims Trump wants to be a dictator. It would be laughable if it wasn't so damn dangerous to this country.

We mean ... it's possible. 

Biggest RICO case in Georgia's history ... and he has zero experience working on RICO cases.

Democrats love to accuse Republicans of the crap they're doing.

Now THAT would be justice.

======================================================================

