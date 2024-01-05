White Woman (NBC Journo) MELTS DOWN When Vivek Ramaswamy Dismantles Her Woke 'White...
SHOCKER --> Media Dragged for Trying to Make EXCUSES for LGBTQ Iowa High School Mass Shooter

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:55 AM on January 05, 2024
Artist Angie

As soon as we learned the gunman at Perry High in Perry, Iowa may be one of the so-called 'alphabet people', we knew the story would quickly go away. Now, if he'd have been wearing a MAGA hat and his social media had been filled with Trump and Right-wing content it would be every headline on every story on every outlet. They'd be telling us all that this proves Trump shouldn't be on any ballot, that this country is in danger from white supremacy, and they'd blame Republicans in general for not passing another useless gun control law.

But since this gunman's social media was about supporting trans people and was filled with LGBTQ propaganda the story is all but gone ... unless of course you count the media pretending it was the bullying that caused this.

Because that's exactly what they're doing.

She's not wrong.

This part ... 

'He was hurting. He got tired. He got tired of the bullying. He got tired of the harassment.'

Yikes. Really you guys?

That's what it sounds like.

Ding ding ding.

