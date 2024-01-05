SHOCKER --> Media Dragged for Trying to Make EXCUSES for LGBTQ Iowa High School Mass Shooter

As soon as we learned the gunman at Perry High in Perry, Iowa may be one of the so-called 'alphabet people', we knew the story would quickly go away. Now, if he'd have been wearing a MAGA hat and his social media had been filled with Trump and Right-wing content it would be every headline on every story on every outlet. They'd be telling us all that this proves Trump shouldn't be on any ballot, that this country is in danger from white supremacy, and they'd blame Republicans in general for not passing another useless gun control law.

But since this gunman's social media was about supporting trans people and was filled with LGBTQ propaganda the story is all but gone ... unless of course you count the media pretending it was the bullying that caused this.

Because that's exactly what they're doing.

The media is now trying to change the narrative on the Iowa shooter and shift the blame from him by suggesting this is the consequence for “bullying” LGBTQ youth.



The media is pure evil. pic.twitter.com/Jc4xy7K9Z5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 5, 2024

She's not wrong.

This part ...

'He was hurting. He got tired. He got tired of the bullying. He got tired of the harassment.'

Yikes. Really you guys?

So they are justifying his actions? — TheRightGuy (@TheRightGuy101) January 5, 2024

That's what it sounds like.

They will try to ban “hate speech” using this as rationale

Bullying as a crime

But only against approved victim groups — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) January 5, 2024

However much you hate the media it’s not enough — Washingtons ghost (@hartgoat) January 5, 2024

Ding ding ding.

