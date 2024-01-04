Vivek Ramaswamy Decimates AND Demolishes WaPo 'Journo' Pushing Him to 'Condemn White Supremacy' (Watch)

Full disclosure, this editor has been REALLY hard on Vivek Ramaswamy because while it seems like he always has the right words we haven't seen a whole lot from him before this primary. That being said, this clip where he takes a WaPo 'journalist' apart for asking him to condemn white supremacy is really something else.

And deserving of a, 'Hot damn'.

So hot damn!

Watch this:

Please enjoy this video of Vivek demolishing a Washington Post reporter on “condemning white supremacy”



“I’m not pledging allegiance to your new religion” 🔥



pic.twitter.com/AlnrZONgct — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 3, 2024

We could watch that over and over and over again.

... I'm not pledging allegiance to your new religion.

He's right, racism and anti-racism and lying about it being the biggest threat to democracy has seriously become a religion to our pals in the mainstream media.

@VivekGRamaswamy takes down WaPo as the room applauds👏: “You people have been responsible for dividing this country to a breaking point... Shame on you. Look people in the eye and own the accountability for your failures as the media. That’s how we rebuild trust in this country” — News Nomad 🗞 (@The_Nomad_News) January 3, 2024

“I’m not gonna recite some catechism for you. I’m not pledging allegiance to your new religion of modern wokeism. Not gonna bend the knee, I’m sorry... Do I condemn vicious racial discrimination? Yes I do. Am I gonna play your silly game of gotcha? No I’m not.” @VivekGRamaswamy — News Nomad 🗞 (@The_Nomad_News) January 3, 2024

So. Damn. Good.

There's a lot of false religions out there that need to be denounced: mainstream news / media, public education being at the forefront. — Steven Hasty (@StevenHasty1) January 3, 2024

I bet they don’t air that statement on the 6 o clock news . — Ankush sharma (@Aku_700) January 3, 2024

That's probably a safe bet.

======================================================================

======================================================================

