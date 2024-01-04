Drew Holden Shreds Media and Their 'Horrifically Bad' Coverage of Claudine Gay in...
'Woke VIRUS': Elon Musk Calls Woke AP Out for Their WOKE Claudine Gay...
Biden's First Ad of 2024 Calls You an 'Extremist'
DHS Secretary Mayorkas' Border Security BS Was SO Thick Even CBS Mornings Called...
Funny 'Cuz It's TRUE! Sean Lennon's Post Explaining What DEI REALLY Stands for...
Guess Why Biden's 'Saving Democracy' Speech at Valley Forge Was Moved Up a...
Disney Announces Director of New Star Wars Movie...and Their Pick Isn't Going Over...
Old ABC Footage Caught on a Hot Mic About Epstein Goes VIRAL Now...
SLAAAY QUEEN! Juanita Broaddrick Goes SCORCHED EARTH on the Clintons in Post After...
'No Way This Is a Real Tweet': AP Competes With Babylon Bee in...
The AP Was Community Noted Over Its Article on Claudine Gay’s Resignation and...
Dude. NO: Mark Cuban DEI-Splaining to Elon Musk in Ridiculously WRONG Thread Backfires...
Why Oh WHY Would She Do THAT?! LOL! Hillary Clinton's Actions AFTER Epstein...
Techno Fog Cuts Through ALL the Noise and BS With DAMNING, Receipt-Filled Thread...

Vivek Ramaswamy Decimates AND Demolishes WaPo 'Journo' Pushing Him to 'Condemn White Supremacy' (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:55 PM on January 04, 2024
Twitchy

Full disclosure, this editor has been REALLY hard on Vivek Ramaswamy because while it seems like he always has the right words we haven't seen a whole lot from him before this primary. That being said, this clip where he takes a WaPo 'journalist' apart for asking him to condemn white supremacy is really something else.

Advertisement

And deserving of a, 'Hot damn'.

So hot damn!

Watch this:

We could watch that over and over and over again.

... I'm not pledging allegiance to your new religion.

He's right, racism and anti-racism and lying about it being the biggest threat to democracy has seriously become a religion to our pals in the mainstream media. 

So. Damn. Good.

Recommended

'Woke VIRUS': Elon Musk Calls Woke AP Out for Their WOKE Claudine Gay Headline As Only He Can and DAAAMN
Sam J.
Advertisement

That's probably a safe bet.

======================================================================

Related:

Funny 'Cuz It's TRUE! Sean Lennon's Post Explaining What DEI REALLY Stands for is Hilarious PERFECTION

Old ABC Footage Caught on a Hot Mic About Epstein Goes VIRAL Now That Epstein Files Have Dropped (Watch)

SLAAAY QUEEN! Juanita Broaddrick Goes SCORCHED EARTH on the Clinton's in Post After Epstein Files Drop

Dude. NO: Mark Cuban DEI-Splaining to Elon Musk in Ridiculously WRONG Thread Backfires SPECTACULARLY

Why Oh WHY Would She Do THAT?! LOL! Hillary Clinton's Actions AFTER Epstein List Drops SOOO Very Telling

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: WAPO VIVEK RAMASWAMY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Woke VIRUS': Elon Musk Calls Woke AP Out for Their WOKE Claudine Gay Headline As Only He Can and DAAAMN
Sam J.
Old ABC Footage Caught on a Hot Mic About Epstein Goes VIRAL Now That Epstein Files Have Dropped (Watch)
Sam J.
DHS Secretary Mayorkas' Border Security BS Was SO Thick Even CBS Mornings Called Him Out
Doug P.
Funny 'Cuz It's TRUE! Sean Lennon's Post Explaining What DEI REALLY Stands for Is Hilarious PERFECTION
Sam J.
Why Oh WHY Would She Do THAT?! LOL! Hillary Clinton's Actions AFTER Epstein List Drops SOOO Very Telling
Sam J.
Techno Fog Cuts Through ALL the Noise and BS With DAMNING, Receipt-Filled Thread on the Epstein Files
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Woke VIRUS': Elon Musk Calls Woke AP Out for Their WOKE Claudine Gay Headline As Only He Can and DAAAMN Sam J.
Advertisement