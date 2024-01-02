Conservatives, We Have GOT To Stop Vilifying Beautiful Women (Especially When They Make...
BREAKING: Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns (Wonder If She Plagiarized Her Resignation Letter)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:12 PM on January 02, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

Don't let the door hit ya' where the good Lord split ya', Claudine.

Yup, it's happened. Harvard President Claudine Gay has officially resigned.

And we were only sort of kidding in our headline about her plagiarizing her resignation letter.

Ahem.

Na na na na, na na na na ... hey hey hey, good bye.

Sing with us!

Hey, that was our joke!

Psh.

And here we thought WE were the original ones with our joke.

Shortest tenure in Harvard's history.

Ouch.

