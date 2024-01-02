BREAKING: Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns (Wonder If She Plagiarized Her Resignation Letter)

Don't let the door hit ya' where the good Lord split ya', Claudine.

Yup, it's happened. Harvard President Claudine Gay has officially resigned.

And we were only sort of kidding in our headline about her plagiarizing her resignation letter.

Ahem.

SCAPLED: Harvard president Claudine Gay resigns. pic.twitter.com/Pnh0Gth0AS — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 2, 2024

Na na na na, na na na na ... hey hey hey, good bye.

Sing with us!

She might as well just plagiarize her statement at this point. — John is Awful (@jc_518x) January 2, 2024

Hey, that was our joke!

Let's gooooo 🔥🔥 — Aleksey Chernobelskiy (@chernobelskiy) January 2, 2024

Let's she whose resignation letter she plagiarized. Perhaps this one... pic.twitter.com/wAbArMivfT — American Populist 🇺🇲 (@USPopulistMan) January 2, 2024

Psh.

And here we thought WE were the original ones with our joke.

JUST IN: Harvard President Claudine Gay has resigned, making her have the shortest tenure in Harvard's history, per the Crimson. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) January 2, 2024

Shortest tenure in Harvard's history.

Ouch.

======================================================================

