Twitchy's 2023 in Review is a BEAUTIFUL Thing (Ok, So Not Really BUT You Should Point and Laugh With Us)

Welp, it's New Year's Eve. CRAZY, right? Seems like only yesterday we were watching then mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio dancing with his soon-to-be ex-wife (although they're not divorced?) in front of an empty Times Square while millions of Americans were stuck at home for their 'own protection'. And yet, here we are, the end of 2023 looking back on another year of ... well, not great. Ok fine, there were a few bright spots (we think?) but with Biden in the White House and the GOP with a miniscule majority in the House, politically speaking, 2023 has sucked donkey.

That being said, we really should look back at the year and some of the 'highlights' that kept us laughing, crying, or throwing things around our living rooms. We did ask our readers for ideas around what we should include, so keep in mind these ideas came from your fellow maniacs who read Twitchy. Scary, the lot of you!

Chinese Spy Balloon

From Wiki (yeah yeah, we know, but it sums it up):

From January 28 to February 4, 2023, a high-altitude balloon (aka a SPY BALLOON) originating from China flew across North American airspace, including Alaska, western Canada, and the contiguous United States. On February 4, the U.S. Air Force shot down the balloon over U.S. territorial waters.

Many of us couldn't figure out why Biden didn't just shoot the balloon down when they first noticed it, instead of letting it float over America for about a week. Some people tried to claim it would be dangerous to shoot the balloon down over land ...

Because you know, it wasn't dangerous to let China spy on us for a week or anything.

Aliens

You know everything is bizarre when aliens are being talked about in a real way. Seemed like every time there was something big going on with Hunter Biden there'd be another story about aliens OR they'd come up with another new charge against Trump.

From USA TODAY:

Aliens had something of a moment in 2023 – or, at least speculation about them did. It began in July within the halls of Congress when elected officials had their latest foray into the topic of UFOs, which the government now refers to as unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP.) <span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span> AD <span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span> The explosive hearing featured testimony from three former U.S. military officers. For hours, the men – two Navy veterans and former Pentagon intelligence official David Grusch – regaled congressional leaders and Americans watching a livestream from home about mystifying crafts outmaneuvering our military and shadowy government programs to study extraterrestrial beings.

Dylan Mulvaney destroys Bud Light

Awww yes, the year where women became a costume to the Left ... unless they needed to try and convince us all that abortion was the most important thing in our lives. Bud Light continues to struggle, which is a pretty glorious thing.

Hunter Biden continued to be a hot mess in 2023.

Yup, that's it, that's the 'highlight'.

Speaker of the House McCarthy Speaker (then he was unseated and quit)

It took several votes to elect McCarthy as speaker in January of 2023, and then when Gaetz got him booted out of his position several months later, he took his ball and went home.

King Charles the Third

As Queen Elizabeth passed in September of 22, Prince Charles became the King of England in May of 2023. We're not sure if any of you consider that news but we were reassured the Queen's corgis had found new homes with other members of the Royal Family. Hey, that's what this editor cares about.

Oceangate Titan Submarine 'Implodes'

2023 Main events

The crew of Oceangate's Titan submarine tragically lost their lives.

#2023 pic.twitter.com/BvvfbnqN5M — Aamina Hassan (@Hassan202333) December 31, 2023

That was crazy, right?

Tucker fired from Fox:

It's hard to believe it was just this past year Tucker was let go from Fox News. Then, of course, Tucker started doing his show on X and brought in millions of views on Elon Musk's X. Sorry, we still like to call it Twitter and we still call them tweets because we are stuck in our ways. Plus X just sounds a little, well, X.

October 7

Beyond the fact that October 7 was one of the most violent and horrific acts against Jewish people since the Holocaust, the day sadly brought out the gross amounts of antisemitism on the Left. College campuses all across the country, elected officials, journalists ... they all were more than happy to show us their ugly antisemitism. And while most of us knew it was there all along (Ilhan Omar and her Benjamins comment?), seeing it in such a blatant and open way even as we write this has been a stain on our country as a whole.

Sorry, that was deep for us, but it's true.

Democrat Senator's aide caught doing the nasty in a Senate Hearing Room

The year wouldn't be complete without some sort of sex scandal from our pals on the Left and boy howdy, did they ever come through.

From USA Today:

A gay sex scandal ignited the group chats of many a D.C. denizen in recent days in regards to a video that allegedly depicts a male Democratic Senate staffer having sex with another man in a Senate hearing room. The staffer, who worked for Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland, is no longer a Senate employee. "I was angry," Cardin said of the scandal on Monday, "disappointed. It's a breach of trust." Capitol Police are investigating.

Do we even have to point out that the main story they started pushing soon after was how Republicans were using this recording, not that the staffer had filmed himself having sex in the room? Because no matter what the year is, the story is always, REPUBLICANS POUNCE.

Biden's gaffe's, snafus, and all-round EFF-ups

If we tried to list every Biden screw-up this past year, we'd be here all day. Heck, it would be 2025 before we finished writing it up and then we'd have to look at 2024. This story would be way longer than it already is and most of you would likely stop reading before we even finished. Let's just say Biden is one of if not the most embarrassing presidents in the history of this country, and considering some of the train wrecks we've had in office (Woodrow Wilson? Bill Clinton?), that's really saying something.

And of course, we probably forgot something because it's truly as if every day brings some new form of stupid, awful, and horrible. Some days it's all three ...

Luckily, one of our freelancers, @shoveitjack, was good enough to put a 'calendar' together since you know, calendars are the hot new thing. Heh.

Since calendars are all the rage today, what better time to announce the completion of the 2023 Twitter Meme Calendar?



(Bonus: nothing and no one in here looks good in a bikini, so you're safe on that front.) pic.twitter.com/CS92OOPGwP — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) December 27, 2023

Shew! What a year. We know, it's been insane, and let's be honest, we know 2024 won't get any saner any sooner BUT together, dear reader, we can make it through even if that means just keeping our sense of humor and staying out of jail.

We'll get 'er done.

HAPPY NEW YEAR FROM YOUR TWITCHY TEAM!

