A Congressman SCORNED --> Santos Is Spilling All of the 'Capitol Sex Scandal' Beans and HOO BOY (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on December 22, 2023
Meme

We know George Santos is being a petty gossip and seeking revenge on those who expelled him from Congress HOWEVER, we'd be lying if we told you we aren't really curious about the dirt he's been threatening to dish up. Sorry, anyone who covers this nonsense for a living who tells you otherwise is full of crap.

Just being honest.

Seems Santos has some insight into what has been taking place at the Capitol when it comes to 'sex scandals' and it's way worse than we even thought.

Don't get us wrong, we're not naive ... but this is insane.

According to Santos, people from all sorts of groups have likely been taking advantage of these VERY public, 'for the people by the people', spaces.

Yikes.

Remember that? We'd forgotten.

*cough cough*

They had to know it wouldn't go well with this guy, right? What, did they think he'd just peacefully ride off into the sunset?

A slush fund WE'RE funding.

Yay.

They've all been in their own glass houses throwing stones.

Let's see how that works out for them.

======================================================================

======================================================================

