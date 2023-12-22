A Congressman SCORNED --> Santos Is Spilling All of the 'Capitol Sex Scandal' Beans and HOO BOY (Watch)

We know George Santos is being a petty gossip and seeking revenge on those who expelled him from Congress HOWEVER, we'd be lying if we told you we aren't really curious about the dirt he's been threatening to dish up. Sorry, anyone who covers this nonsense for a living who tells you otherwise is full of crap.

Advertisement

Just being honest.

Seems Santos has some insight into what has been taking place at the Capitol when it comes to 'sex scandals' and it's way worse than we even thought.

Don't get us wrong, we're not naive ... but this is insane.

Hey @CapitolPolice you need to investigate the entire building for sex scandals!



If there is an ounce of truth (which it seems to be 100% accurate at this point) to what I heard from my own staff I can assure you the problem is very bad and it involves, congressional/ committee… — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) December 22, 2023

According to Santos, people from all sorts of groups have likely been taking advantage of these VERY public, 'for the people by the people', spaces.

Yikes.

Madison Cawthorn was telling the truth! — Gays For Trump (@GaysForTrump24) December 22, 2023

Remember that? We'd forgotten.

It’s already wired they use the evidence for extortion — The Conservative Artist (@dia_izquierdo) December 22, 2023

*cough cough*

They had to know it wouldn't go well with this guy, right? What, did they think he'd just peacefully ride off into the sunset?

Remember the Congressional Sex Slush Fund?

How about an update?https://t.co/Y86LB0u9lT https://t.co/hC31zpkjuP pic.twitter.com/FkNCNsX0Qu — Joe Dan Gorman (@JoeDanMedia) December 22, 2023

A slush fund WE'RE funding.

Yay.

First it was Madison Cawthorn, now George Santos is confirming Washington is a bundle of sticks. https://t.co/LzMSRRkRNu — SomewhereinVa* (@SamFort07323576) December 22, 2023

They've all been in their own glass houses throwing stones.

Let's see how that works out for them.

======================================================================

Related:

ExPeRtS! AP DRAGGED for Straight-Up Moronic Take (AKA Hamas Propaganda) on Israel's Military Campaign

Just Point and LAUGH: David Frum SOUNDING the Alarm on a Second Trump Presidency Goes Oh SO Very Wrong

So. VERY. Busted: Princeton TRIES Hiding Their DEI Website But Christopher Rufo Has ALL the Receipts

Advertisement

He's ALWAYS Sucked: RedSteeze Just Needs 1 Post to Shut Biden's SKEERY TRUMP THREAT Down and It's Perfect

John Hayward's NUCLEAR-Level Thread About WHY Biden's Poor Poll Numbers Mean More NOW a Brutal Must-Read

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.