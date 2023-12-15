WAH: 'Ultra-Liberal' Fussy Over Satanic Statue Being Destroyed SCHOOLED on Separation of Church and State

Chris Cuomo Delivers POWERFUL Monologue After Watching Oct 7 Raw Footage and Lefties...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:16 AM on December 15, 2023
Twitchy

You KNOW it's going to be lit on Twitter when you wake up and see Satanism trending. Yay. Honestly, this would only be more interesting if Hillary Clinton was trending as well but we'll take what we can get.

And it's Friday so there's that as well.

Anyway ...

The reason 'Satanism' is trending this morning is because Mississippi Man (sounds like a Bluegrass Song) Michael Cassidy chopped the disco ball head off the Satanic statue standing in the Iowa State Capitol.

Who wants to tell him?

Raise of hands?

The State didn't chop that nasty thing's head off. A man did. Honestly, the fact they allowed it up in the first place PROVES the state observed their 'separation' from it. But you know, Satanists always want to play the victim.

And seem to have NO idea what 'separation of church and state' really means.

Wait, where have we heard this before?

Not today, Satan.

Right? If this guy is 'ultra-liberal' then he should be totes ok with a statue being destroyed. It's sort of their thing.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

