WAH: 'Ultra-Liberal' Fussy Over Satanic Statue Being Destroyed SCHOOLED on Separation of Church and State

You KNOW it's going to be lit on Twitter when you wake up and see Satanism trending. Yay. Honestly, this would only be more interesting if Hillary Clinton was trending as well but we'll take what we can get.

And it's Friday so there's that as well.

Anyway ...

The reason 'Satanism' is trending this morning is because Mississippi Man (sounds like a Bluegrass Song) Michael Cassidy chopped the disco ball head off the Satanic statue standing in the Iowa State Capitol.

A hate-filled Christian bigot has beheaded the Satanic Temple’s altar in the Iowa Capitol. Does he know he’s just proven why separation of church and state is absolutely vital? pic.twitter.com/XybSMjOEGT — Meacham (proud Vermin) 🌊 🌊 (@MeachamDr) December 15, 2023

Who wants to tell him?

Raise of hands?

This argument might have an ounce of validity had the State ordered this to be done. The lone actions of one man does not represent a lack of separation in church and State. — TweetyBurg (@nivratsmom) December 15, 2023

The State didn't chop that nasty thing's head off. A man did. Honestly, the fact they allowed it up in the first place PROVES the state observed their 'separation' from it. But you know, Satanists always want to play the victim.

And seem to have NO idea what 'separation of church and state' really means.

I love it when lobotomy patients like Meacham think a letter by Thomas Jefferson is somehow encoded law. — Subtle Deviancy (@subtledeviancy) December 15, 2023

It’s just property. They have insurance. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) December 15, 2023

Wait, where have we heard this before?

I guess Satan lost that round. 😂 — DBCooper9000 (@DBCooper10000) December 15, 2023

Not today, Satan.

get rekt lol — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) December 15, 2023

I might have cared, but the last couple of years has taught me that it's OK to tear down statues... — I R A Darth Aggie (@IRA_Darth_Aggie) December 15, 2023

Right? If this guy is 'ultra-liberal' then he should be totes ok with a statue being destroyed. It's sort of their thing.

Imagine being this clown and feeling the need to defend Lucifer. Congrats — TheWyomingite (@conservativehic) December 15, 2023

Hey there rocket surgeon, if an individual did it then there’s no separation of faith and state issue. — Hot Mess Express Part Deux (@CornpopKnew) December 15, 2023

Winner winner chicken dinner.

