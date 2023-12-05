We Didn't Think It Was Possible but Liz Cheney Just UPPED Her SUCKAGE Even More With This 'Threat'

Liz Cheney may truly be the most unpopular Republican/Wannabe Democrat ... ever. Oh sure, plenty of people don't like Santos and others hate Schiff but at the end of the day, Cheney is really and truly at the top of the horrible, dumpster fire of a heap. It doesn't get much worse than a woman who used her family name to take advantage of a small red state for power, who trashed her lesbian sister, who flip-flopped and gave millions of Americans up to satisfy Nancy Pelosi, and who is now considering a third-party run to 'stop Trump.'

She sucks.

Or as we said in a VIP piece a few days back, she's a real jerk.

JUST IN - Liz Cheney is considering a third-party presidential bid "to stop Trump from winning" in 2024 — Axios pic.twitter.com/6oNGE3AncR — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 5, 2023

Liz has been making the rounds on Leftist talk shows ... she even went on with Rachel Maddow.

Tell us you're really a Democrat without telling us, Liz.

Cripes.

Rachel @Maddow: "Is this as weird for you as it is for me?"



Liz Cheney: "It's pretty weird, yeah..."



But this interview is happening because they agree that Trump's threat to democracy supersedes every other political argument — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 5, 2023

When Brian Stelter is praising you? Yeah, it's not good, Liz.

In case you missed it, Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) has been on liberal media tours, warning if Trump became President again, he would try to be President forever. She just announced she is considering running for President to stop Trump. WATCH pic.twitter.com/gOcfBqWAZK — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) December 5, 2023

So her solution is to make sure a Democrat stays in office and continues to destroy the country.

What a giver.

I don’t think we give Liz Cheney enough credit for single-handedly destroying the Cheney political dynasty.



It may be the only good thing she’s ever done, but it’s a biggie, and we owe her a thank you. https://t.co/ZqOyOsG472 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 5, 2023

Fair.

Liz Cheney thinks that stopping Donald Trump is the “most important thing to do now—without question,” and she’s considering a 2024 presidential run in order challenge him.



Who wants to tell her she doesn’t have a chance? 😂 pic.twitter.com/eWnbwWPRUm — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) December 5, 2023

Guys, Liz Cheney wants you to know she is very disappointed in you. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) December 5, 2023

Heh.

.@Liz_Cheney: "People need to think about what it means when a president won't enforce court rulings he disagrees with. As soon as that happens...we're unraveling the fundamental structures and systems that make us a nation of laws, so there won't be any guardrails to stop him." pic.twitter.com/lRdInRP8zL — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) December 5, 2023

Morning Joe?

Sheesh, Liz, have SOME dignity.

Just a little.

Advertisement

