We Didn't Think It Was Possible but Liz Cheney Just UPPED Her SUCKAGE Even More With This 'Threat'

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on December 05, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Liz Cheney may truly be the most unpopular Republican/Wannabe Democrat ... ever. Oh sure, plenty of people don't like Santos and others hate Schiff but at the end of the day, Cheney is really and truly at the top of the horrible, dumpster fire of a heap. It doesn't get much worse than a woman who used her family name to take advantage of a small red state for power, who trashed her lesbian sister, who flip-flopped and gave millions of Americans up to satisfy Nancy Pelosi, and who is now considering a third-party run to 'stop Trump.'

She sucks.

Or as we said in a VIP piece a few days back, she's a real jerk.

Liz has been making the rounds on Leftist talk shows ... she even went on with Rachel Maddow.

Tell us you're really a Democrat without telling us, Liz.

Cripes.

When Brian Stelter is praising you? Yeah, it's not good, Liz.

So her solution is to make sure a Democrat stays in office and continues to destroy the country.

What a giver.

Fair.

Heh.

Morning Joe?

Sheesh, Liz, have SOME dignity.

Just a little.

======================================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS LIZ CHENEY REPUBLICANS TRUMP

