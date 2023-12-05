Private, Christian Hillsdale College Stands FAST in the Face of Federal Bullying via...
Something STRANGE is Afoot --> So, About That Explosion in Arlington, VA ... Here's the CREEPY Deets

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:50 AM on December 05, 2023
AngieArtist

Monday evening, a home in Arlington, VA suddenly exploded (like REALLY exploded) just as police officers were about to serve a search warrant on the premises. Someone caught it on video ...

Watch:

And DUH, there is always way more to the story than what our own government wants us to know.

In this case, there's probably a good reason (for them) to not want us knowing what really happened. 

Meet James Yoo:

The post is pretty long, but this part really stuck out to us:

He was the former Head of Global Security at the US government's "Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS)"

Ummm ... wat?

Just wait, it gets creepier and weirder.

Talking about himself in the third person.

That's totally normal.

Yikes.

Yup. Another dangerous person on the FBI's radar who somehow managed to be free ... we suppose stalking parents and Trump supporters just takes up too much of their time or something.

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

