Something STRANGE is Afoot --> So, About That Explosion in Arlington, VA ... Here's the CREEPY Deets

Monday evening, a home in Arlington, VA suddenly exploded (like REALLY exploded) just as police officers were about to serve a search warrant on the premises. Someone caught it on video ...

Watch:

There is much more to the massive Arlington house explosion than the government is telling you. pic.twitter.com/G2i5sY6vh4 — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) December 5, 2023

And DUH, there is always way more to the story than what our own government wants us to know.

In this case, there's probably a good reason (for them) to not want us knowing what really happened.

Meet James Yoo:

🚨 ARLINGTON EXPLOSION: ABOUT JAMES YOO



Here are the key facts about the guy who seems to have blown up his home:



➡️ He’s a far leftist that posts anti-white hatred and quotes Noam Chomsky



➡️ He accused his neighbors of being spies on social media just three days ago



➡️ He… pic.twitter.com/5j8Bnhk06H — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 5, 2023

The post is pretty long, but this part really stuck out to us:

He was the former Head of Global Security at the US government's "Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS)"

Ummm ... wat?

Just wait, it gets creepier and weirder.

Yoo spent an INSANE amount of time writing up lawsuits containing several hundred pages each, suing everyone from family members, their employers, hospitals, police departments, and more.



The suits never gained any traction, so he tried going to the FBI and DOJ to no avail.



His… pic.twitter.com/WwVhr0UlC1 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 5, 2023

Fast forward to three days ago:



James Yoo’s paranoia grew stronger and stronger, and he began PUBLICLY accusing his neighbors, that lived on the other side of his duplex, of literally being spies.



He made a serious of LinkedIn posts accusing them of this, and even included… pic.twitter.com/QK49EMLvq0 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 5, 2023

Talking about himself in the third person.

That's totally normal.

I read through a ton of the documents James Yoo had posted and here’s my personal analysis: this is a case of extreme mental illness. Examining his letters to US attorneys, former special counsel Robert Mueller and various lawyers, I kept asking where the "WHY" was. He spins… pic.twitter.com/shnoOnRKvq — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 5, 2023

He also may have sold over $3 Million in an IPO for a health company in 2021: https://t.co/vxDyJjPgx4 — David J. Reilly 🇺🇸 (@realDaveReilly) December 5, 2023

Yikes.

The Arlington explosion was caused by a far left, anti white, had been institutionalized before by his wife, was paranoid the government was following and spying on him-to name a few specs.



Most important-another lunatic with mental health issues was known to the FBI, and… — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) December 5, 2023

Yup. Another dangerous person on the FBI's radar who somehow managed to be free ... we suppose stalking parents and Trump supporters just takes up too much of their time or something.

