Family of 9-Year-Old BULLIED by Carron Phillips for Wearing Chiefs Face Paint Threatens...
John Kerry Going 'More and More Militant' Over Climate Change Has TOTALLY Changed...
Annoying Climate Scold Posts Annoying Pic-Filled Thread Shaming Pub ... for Having a...
The Atlantic's 'Full-Scale Meltdown' Trump Issue Is a Preview of Coming TDS Media...
LGBTQIA(WXYZ?) Group DRAGGED for Making Ridiculous, CONTEMPTIBLE Claim About Pronouns and...
What’s the Most Popular Boy Name in Galway? Residents Were Shocked by the...
Antisemite's Attempt to CANCEL 'The Boys' Over Israeli Actor (Who Is a Real-Life...
'Despicable': Rep. Pramila Jayapal Makes Shocking Statement About the Rape of Israeli Wome...
Shades of Charlottesville: Antisemitic 'Protests' in Philadelphia Target Jewish Restaurant
Reporter Paid to Report on 'Climate Crisis' Tells Everyone to Not Question the...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
DC Government Spent HOW MUCH to Repaint 'Black Lives Matter' in the Street?
'What a Lunatic': Transgender YouTuber Harasses Foreign Pizza Shop Owner Over 'Misgenderin...
'Calling for the Murder of Jews Is Not 'Protesting.'' Mob of Pro-Palestinian Activists...

Straight Into Our VEINS --> New Book Reveals NOBODY (and We Mean, Like, NOBODY) Likes 'Pariah' AOC

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on December 04, 2023
Meme

According to a new book, AOC isn't exactly popular in her Democratic circles. Or in any circles, for that matter. It's not often we see someone called a 'pariah,' but we're so glad we're here for this ... 

Advertisement

See?

Pariah. By definition, a pariah is an 'outcast'. That reads.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Yes, it's shocking.

We feel shocked.

Totally.

From The New York Post:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez quickly emerged as a darling of progressive activists, but inside the halls of Congress, she became a “pariah” among fellow Democrats, a new book claims.

Even before Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) — widely known by her initials, AOC — ascended to the House of Representatives in 2019, she rankled party leadership and progressive luminaries in the lower chamber, according to “The Squad: AOC and the Hope of a Political Revolution,” out on Tuesday.

“While somebody like [President Barack] Obama wants to be seen as being all things to all people, Ocasio-Cortez actually thinks she can be all things to all people while leading a political revolution,” author Ryan Grim wrote, per a preview of the tome published by the Daily Mail on Sunday. 

Grim recounts how the firebrand progressive — who unseated 10-term incumbent and Democratic Caucus Chair Joe Crowley — upset top members of the party early in her.

Wait, you mean being a total harpy and an annoying scold 24/7 isn't popular even within her own party? 

Again, we're shocked.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Guess people really don't want to date her.

Who knew?

Wow indeed.

We'll keep an eye on AOC's timeline (and her Instagram) because we all know she'll be clapping back at all of this at some point ... it's what pariahs do.

======================================================================

Related:

LGBTQIA(WXYZ?) Group DRAGGED For Making Ridiculous, CONTEMPTIBLE Claim About Pronouns and Suicide

Antisemite's Attempt to CANCEL 'The Boys' Over Israeli Actor (Who is a Real-Life Bada*s) BACKFIRES

'Blood Is on YOUR Hands': Muslim Woman Takes Rashida Tlaib APART for Her Terrorist-Simping Rhetoric

Cori Bush Compares Herself to Rosa Parks Pushing for 'Liberation' and Even Her Constituents Call BS

Unhinged lefties MELTING DOWN Over Biden and the '24 Election on Viral 'Abandon Biden' Tag is GLORIOUS

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BOOK DEMOCRAT AOC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
John Kerry Going 'More and More Militant' Over Climate Change Has TOTALLY Changed Our Minds
Laura W.
Annoying Climate Scold Posts Annoying Pic-Filled Thread Shaming Pub ... for Having a Wood-Burning Fire
Sam J.
LGBTQIA(WXYZ?) Group DRAGGED for Making Ridiculous, CONTEMPTIBLE Claim About Pronouns and Suicide
Sam J.
Antisemite's Attempt to CANCEL 'The Boys' Over Israeli Actor (Who Is a Real-Life Bada*s) BACKFIRES
Sam J.
The Atlantic's 'Full-Scale Meltdown' Trump Issue Is a Preview of Coming TDS Media Attractions
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement