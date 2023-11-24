BREAKING: 13 Israeli Hostages Released to the Red Cross

It is being reported that 13 live Israeli hostages have been released to the Red Cross.

🔴Report: 13 Israeli hostages handed over to Red Cross, are en route to #Rafah crossing — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) November 24, 2023

It's a start.

13 live Israelis confirmed handed over.



🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 https://t.co/BzgsiT1bHK — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) November 24, 2023

Thank God they're alive.

And this is a good start but ...

🎉🎉🎉🎉 More! All of them! — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) November 24, 2023

A Reuters livefeed is capturing the scenes near the Rafah Crossing where the #hostages are slated to arrive shortly https://t.co/N6vJjeqd8Q — Schulla (@Schulla007) November 24, 2023

13? I thought it was supposed to be 50 hostages — 18SavyFan (@SlangeVarDave) November 24, 2023

Hopefully, this is just the beginning of the total release.

Today some Israeli families will 'celebrate' as just 13 (of 230+) hostages are freed. Innocent women & children stolen from their homes by Hamas terrorists.



Meanwhile Palestinians will celebrate the release of violent prisoners who tried to murder Jews.



Yeah. I feel sick too — David Collier (@mishtal) November 24, 2023

Amen.

======================================================================

