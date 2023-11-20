So, THIS Was Embarrassing! Little Girl in Crowd Giving Nikki Haley's 'Stunt' AWAY is HILARIOUS (Watch)

Just a tip, if you're going to pretend to have a young girl who supports your candidate in the crowd make sure you tell her NOT to openly embarrass the candidate in question and give the stunt away. We get it, Nikki Haley's handlers were trying to create a story about a little girl being a fan of Nikki because of GIRL POWER and stuff but you'd think they'd at least ask her NOT to give the whole darn thing away.

Like she ultimately did.

*snort*

Watch this.

Haley: “I love your hat.”



Nine-year-old girl: “Thanks. One of your guys gave it to me for free.” pic.twitter.com/3XwgU8aWF4 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 20, 2023

We almost feel bad for Nikki. Almost.

That's getting her on the list. — El Magnífico (@MagnificoIX) November 20, 2023

"Please clap" — David Kudzia ✝️ (@DavidKudzia) November 20, 2023

Ouch.

So much ouch.

There definitely are some sad Jeb vibes going on here.

"Definitely not staged." 🤣 — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) November 20, 2023

Totally not staged.

Priceless — Tom Slocum for Texas 🇺🇸 (@slocumfortexas) November 20, 2023

Busted — Lawrence Anderson 𝕏 (@LAndersonCAKS) November 20, 2023

Busted.

Indeed.

Even bigly.

