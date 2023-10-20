Annnd OF COURSE --> Sarah Silverman Caves and BACKPEDALS on Defending Israel, Makes Pathetic Excuse

As Twitchy readers know, Sarah Silverman actually came out in defense of Israel on Instagram ... yeah, we were shocked as well. We also figured she would be quick to take it back and bend the knee to her followers who really and truly seem to hate Israel.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, we were right.

Hey man, once you've spent years writing about these people you find that cynicism is sadly often the reality of who they are. Her excuse for having a moment of clarity is a joke, and not a funny one at that.

Comedian Sarah Silverman claims she was ‘stoned’ when she endorsed Israel move to shut off Gaza’s water, electricity https://t.co/qE9zKfgWQo pic.twitter.com/zeaznoX3je — New York Post (@nypost) October 20, 2023

She was stoned.

Imagine how absolutely awful one must be to claim a moment of humanity was due to being stoned - guess she's saying when she's sober she doesn't care about the hostages.

Weird flex.

From the New York Post:

Silverman quickly yanked the post from her social media on Wednesday, though screenshots of it were already circulating on X, formerly Twitter, where the 52-year-old comedian blamed her decision to repost the PSA on her intoxicated state at the time she shared it. “Oh f–k yeah I took that down I put it in stories from someone, realized it was a mistake to post in the stoned fury of wondering where the hostages are in all this madness. NASA gave Sally Ride 100 tampons,” Silverman responded to a screenshot of her since-deleted Instagram story on Thursday.

Of course.

What a weak woman.

Gutless coward. — Keith 😬😬😬Burton (@bbeekk321) October 20, 2023

She really is.

If she wasn’t stoned, she wouldn’t care about hostages? — DonJib $ too poor to buy blue check $ lookin4love (@therealdonjibo) October 20, 2023

Yup, that's basically what she's claimed.

Well she is no hero. Sold her people out for some silver. — Badinal (@Badinal) October 20, 2023

Idk when I’m high I don’t change my entire belief system. What a strange “excuse” pic.twitter.com/Xu5PEVaN2O — Red Wine and Goldfish (@diary_of_shame) October 20, 2023

Told you guys it was a pathetic excuse.

From a pathetic person.

***

Related:

Oh Hell NO: Ilhan Omar Calling for SOLIDARITY, Love, and Peace (With Hamas?!) Goes REALLY Really Wrong

AOC Concern-Trolls Republicans Getting Death Threats, Trips SPECTACULARLY Over Her Own Stupid Tweets

Cornell History Prof Who Was EXHILARATED by Hamas Attacks on Israel TRIES Backpedaling and Hello BACKFIRE

Marjorie Taylor Greene's HONESTY About Those Pushing a Ceasefire Triggers TF Out of Ilhan Omar and WAAANH

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.