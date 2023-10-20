Annnd OF COURSE --> Sarah Silverman Caves and BACKPEDALS on Defending Israel, Makes Pathetic Excuse

Biden Says 'We Can't Let Petty, Partisan, Angry Politics Get in the Way'...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on October 20, 2023

As Twitchy readers know, Sarah Silverman actually came out in defense of Israel on Instagram ... yeah, we were shocked as well. We also figured she would be quick to take it back and bend the knee to her followers who really and truly seem to hate Israel.

Unfortunately, we were right.

Hey man, once you've spent years writing about these people you find that cynicism is sadly often the reality of who they are. Her excuse for having a moment of clarity is a joke, and not a funny one at that.

She was stoned. 

Imagine how absolutely awful one must be to claim a moment of humanity was due to being stoned - guess she's saying when she's sober she doesn't care about the hostages.

Weird flex.

From the New York Post:

Silverman quickly yanked the post from her social media on Wednesday, though screenshots of it were already circulating on X, formerly Twitter, where the 52-year-old comedian blamed her decision to repost the PSA on her intoxicated state at the time she shared it.

“Oh f–k yeah I took that down I put it in stories from someone, realized it was a mistake to post in the stoned fury of wondering where the hostages are in all this madness. NASA gave Sally Ride 100 tampons,” Silverman responded to a screenshot of her since-deleted Instagram story on Thursday.

Of course.

What a weak woman.

She really is.

'How Dare Jew'? Greta Thunberg Stands in Anti-Semitic Solidarity with Gaza Then Tries PULLING Post
Sam J.
Yup, that's basically what she's claimed. 

Told you guys it was a pathetic excuse.

From a pathetic person.

***

Oh Hell NO: Ilhan Omar Calling for SOLIDARITY, Love, and Peace (With Hamas?!) Goes REALLY Really Wrong

AOC Concern-Trolls Republicans Getting Death Threats, Trips SPECTACULARLY Over Her Own Stupid Tweets

Cornell History Prof Who Was EXHILARATED by Hamas Attacks on Israel TRIES Backpedaling and Hello BACKFIRE

Marjorie Taylor Greene's HONESTY About Those Pushing a Ceasefire Triggers TF Out of Ilhan Omar and WAAANH

