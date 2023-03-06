Man oh man, plenty of Lefties and media outlets deliberately misquoted and took Michael Knowles’ comments about removing transgenderism from public life to pretend he was somehow calling for the genocide of trans people. If you actually listen to what he said (and aren’t a totally brainwashed lawn flamingo) you know damn well he wasn’t calling for any sort of genocide.

But that didn’t stop Sen. Scott Wiener from doing his part to spread the lies to further his creepy agenda.

With a last name like Wiener, what else would you expect?

People were more than happy to call the ‘senator’ out:

Not only a schmuck but a ‘massive woke schmuck’.

Ouch.

Trending

Even people who disagreed with how he said it KNEW what he said.

It REALLY is.

*snort*

Nobody really gave a damn what consenting adults wanted to do with their bodies and wardrobe … until children were involved.

And that takes a lot of effort, thank you very much.

What a sweetie, right?

***

Related:

Dude … what?! LOL! Tweet attacking DeSantis for wearing cowboy boots the self-own of ALL self-owns

Gonna leave a mark! Randi Weingarten DRAGGED for embarrassingly bad, grammar-hosed anti-DeSantis tweet

AG Hamilton lays out point-by-point how bad AOC REALLY looks in Met Gala event ethics probe and WOW

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CPACgenocidelieMichael KnowlesScott Wienersenatortrans