Man oh man, plenty of Lefties and media outlets deliberately misquoted and took Michael Knowles’ comments about removing transgenderism from public life to pretend he was somehow calling for the genocide of trans people. If you actually listen to what he said (and aren’t a totally brainwashed lawn flamingo) you know damn well he wasn’t calling for any sort of genocide.

But that didn’t stop Sen. Scott Wiener from doing his part to spread the lies to further his creepy agenda.

“Transgenderism must be eradicated from public life entirely.” These words were in a speech by a major right wing figure at a national conservative conference. It’s a straight up call for genocide. That’s what this fight is about. They want us gone. pic.twitter.com/HHFyjbCejg — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) March 4, 2023

With a last name like Wiener, what else would you expect?

People were more than happy to call the ‘senator’ out:

LOL wow what a massive woke schmuck you are — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) March 5, 2023

Not only a schmuck but a ‘massive woke schmuck’.

Ouch.

I don’t agree with the language used in this speech, but he’s quite obviously not calling for genocide and it’s completely irresponsible for you to make this accusation — Jenin Younes (former handle @leftylockdowns1) (@JeninYounesEsq) March 5, 2023

Even people who disagreed with how he said it KNEW what he said.

No it isn’t. It’s a call for people to keep their personal choices out of everyone’s faces, like grownups do🤷‍♂️ — James Bradley (@JamesBradleyCA) March 4, 2023

He knows. He knows what the man said. But he has to play to his audience. The fact that this man is a senator is terrifying. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) March 5, 2023

It REALLY is.

You're trans? — James Lindsay, tried lol (@ConceptualJames) March 4, 2023

*snort*

No one gave “trans” or drag shows a second thought until children were involved. This is on you. — Lil’ Penguin 🐧 (@SckNTyrd) March 4, 2023

Nobody really gave a damn what consenting adults wanted to do with their bodies and wardrobe … until children were involved.

I see you found time between enabling perverts and faking threats to lie on Twitter. — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) March 5, 2023

And that takes a lot of effort, thank you very much.

Actually stopping people from mutilating themselves and denyining basic biological reality is not genocide. — Jeremy Carl (@jeremycarl4) March 4, 2023

He said your sick ideology should be “out of public life.” This is not a call for genocide, and it’s laughable and absurd that you would try to paint it is as such. — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) March 5, 2023

No one is calling for genocide. Your hyperbole is disgusting.#ShameOnYou — Michael McCroskey (@MikeMcCroskey) March 4, 2023

This is not a call for genocide. It is a call for the removal of the #Progressive ideology of transgenderism and a call to protect our children. Genocide is what #PlannedParenthood does every day, per the goal of its eugenicist founder, Margaret Sanger. — Michele Weslander-Quaid (@MWeslanderQuaid) March 4, 2023

What a sweetie, right?

***

***

