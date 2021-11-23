Gosh, Occupy Democrats lied?! WE’RE SHOCKED. Oh, wait. NO.

As Twitchy readers know, Occupy Democrats claimed a Trumper ’emboldened by the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict’ PLOWED into a peaceful group of protesters … without a link to any story, or any video. And then they said a 60-year-old woman was FIGHTING FOR HER LIFE in the hospital and begged their idiot followers to retweet them so the EVIL TRUMPER could be found!

Yeah, if it sounds like BS in general and it’s coming from Occupy Democrats it’s usually BS.

You know it’s bad when even Daniel Dale of CNN fact-checked them:

This tweet is wrong. Activist who organized the protest tells me 1) There were injuries, but nobody is fighting for their life and the 60-year-old was not hospitalized; 2) They don't know anything at the moment about the driver's politics or thoughts on the Rittenhouse verdict. pic.twitter.com/Dj5KePlZgD — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 23, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ouch.

But wait, there’s more!

Here's a local story on the incident from @patriciadelrio. Another activist says the driver's behavior was inexcusable but he doesn't know if the motivation was political or annoyance at the traffic blockage. https://t.co/kFECr7FA3P — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 23, 2021

It looks like the driver just wanted to get on his or her way.

Yup.

Occupy Democrats had no choice than to offer a CORRECTION:

CORRECTION: Last night, we tweeted out initial reports regarding a possible car attack in Connecticut that turned out to be false. The motive/political alignment of the driver remain unknown. None of the victims were hospitalized. We sincerely apologize for the mistake. — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) November 23, 2021

So many womp-womps.

So little time.

You mean you outright lied about it. — James Whomever (@JamesWhomever) November 23, 2021

‘CORRECTION: Last night, we tweeted out initial reports regarding a possible car attack in Connecticut that turned out to be false. The motive/political alignment of the driver remain unknown. None of the victims were hospitalized. RT IF WE SHOULD DELETE OUR ACCOUNT!’ — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 23, 2021

Strangely, information you pull from your ass often "turns out to be false". — Doctor Fever, Blues Variant (@BornProblematic) November 23, 2021

Strangely. Is it though?

***

