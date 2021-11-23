Would someone PLEASE tell Occupy Democrats that when everything is BREAKING, nothing is?

Oh, and they’re big fat liars. Thanks.

Notice they don’t bother to link to any story or show any footage of this dastardly Trump supporter PLOWING into a crowd of peaceful protesters …

BREAKING: A Trumper “emboldened by the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict” plows into a crowd of peaceful protesters marching against Rittenhouse's acquittal in Connecticut, injuring 6, including a 60-year old woman who is now fighting for her life. He got away. RT TO HELP POLICE FIND HIM! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) November 23, 2021

Also, begging for RTs to prove their worth is just embarrassing as all get out.

HELP POLICE FIND THEM even though they’ve provided zero evidence that would actually do that.

Andy Ngo was all over this story AND Occupy:

This is complete disinformation. The incident was caught on video. The car did not “plow” into them & the woman you say is “fighting for her life” had a representative tell Fox 61 she declined medical attention. https://t.co/bTwy3nSyYE — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 23, 2021

Ooops.

And then yeah, there’s the video.

WATCH THE EVIL TRUMPER PLOOOOOOOW INTO THOSE PROTESTERS. ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

Just show the video, you liars. pic.twitter.com/tVcFz7E1iw — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 23, 2021

Yeah.

We made the same face we know you’re making RIGHT NOW.

Which one of those people gently pushed aside is fighting for their life? — Tsukkomi State Line Respecter (@ljenkins314) November 23, 2021

My momma taught me not to play in traffic, because my momma loved me. — Liberty ＞ Life (@StpeterPadilla) November 23, 2021

File this under things that didn't happen. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) November 23, 2021

Yet no story attached to this, I wonder why? You damn clowns! — #FJB (@PhillyToMaine) November 23, 2021

Ahem. This is an insult to ‘damn clowns’ everywhere.

Ummm….that pesky video though. Lol I wonder why you’re not taken seriously.

Weird. — Mz.KimPossible 🇺🇸 (@real_miss_kim) November 23, 2021

Nothing in any article that I’ve read says anything about the person who did this horrible act. At this point you’re straight up lying and using injured people to push your politics agenda — libertarianDad (@J99Ko) November 23, 2021

You're lying per usual lol — ThickenParm (@msmHypocrisy) November 23, 2021

Per usual.

***

