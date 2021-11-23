Would someone PLEASE tell Occupy Democrats that when everything is BREAKING, nothing is?

Oh, and they’re big fat liars. Thanks.

Notice they don’t bother to link to any story or show any footage of this dastardly Trump supporter PLOWING into a crowd of peaceful protesters …

Also, begging for RTs to prove their worth is just embarrassing as all get out.

HELP POLICE FIND THEM even though they’ve provided zero evidence that would actually do that.

Andy Ngo was all over this story AND Occupy:

Ooops.

And then yeah, there’s the video.

WATCH THE EVIL TRUMPER PLOOOOOOOW INTO THOSE PROTESTERS. ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

Yeah.

We made the same face we know you’re making RIGHT NOW.

Ahem. This is an insult to ‘damn clowns’ everywhere.

Per usual.

***

