As you read this thread on the report released by the NY Assembly Judiciary Committee keep in mind they gave this guy an Emmy and Democrats had a strange, political love affair with him during COVID.

Cuomo was a bad, bad man.

Take a look:

NEW: The NY Assembly Judiciary Committee has released its report on former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Its conclusions: pic.twitter.com/lpwq4KUSUU — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellNY) November 22, 2021

"We conclude that there is overwhelming evidence that the former Governor engaged in sexual harassment," the Assembly's Cuomo report reads. — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellNY) November 22, 2021

Overwhelming evidence he engaged in sexual harassment.

Gosh, that’s shocking … said no one who read any of the accusations, ever.

"One senior state official explained that Book-related assignments were given by superiors and expected to be completed, and the work was not voluntary." pic.twitter.com/BRSMfQgVRf — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellNY) November 22, 2021

So other people wrote his famous book on how to be an awesome governor during a pandemic FOR HIM.

As we had previously known, the Assembly's hired investigators dropped the issue of the Mario Cuomo Bridge bolts. pic.twitter.com/dX2Kh5Xw8e — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellNY) November 22, 2021

Yikes.

The Assembly report also notes Cuomo and his counsel "refus(ed) to comply in any meaningful way with the Committee’s requests and subpoenas, despite public pledges of his cooperation on numerous occasions." pic.twitter.com/M5LDcZ4bjv — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellNY) November 22, 2021

Reading through this, we’re not surprised Cuomo didn’t want to cooperate.

Full report on Cuomo from the Assembly Judiciary Committee's impeachment investigation here: https://t.co/LFEIIKOyHi — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellNY) November 22, 2021

The Assembly report confirms our reporting on all-day work sessions at the Executive Mansion, where Cuomo's senior staff and advisers edited his book alongside reps from his publisher. Our April story here: https://t.co/JEoj3mcH3k pic.twitter.com/KhpLTSdnG7 — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellNY) November 22, 2021

Was he paying those staffers and advisers with taxpayer’s money?

The Assembly report found Cuomo himself ordered the DOH report that tried to combat criticism of the COVID nursing home deaths. Cuomo himself offered edits to the report. pic.twitter.com/XcvH87NC4l — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellNY) November 22, 2021

This is the big one, in our humble opinion.

Cuomo himself ordered the Department of Health to combat criticism of the elderly people his policies were killing in nursing homes. HE OFFERED EDITS TO THE REPORT.

A response to the Assembly report from Cuomo's spokesman: pic.twitter.com/Kn3R0x8JEi — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellNY) November 22, 2021

Nice attempt at covering his backside.

Wow.

Just wow.

***

