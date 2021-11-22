Good gravy on toast we so love Winsome Sears.

Talk about a take no prisoners bad-a*s of a leader who calls it straight, doesn’t hold back, and is more than willing to put someone in their place if they cross her. Even on national television.

Case in point when Winsome went on with CNN’s Dana Bash and Bash tried to tell her CRT isn’t in the curriculum of Virginia schools.

The whole interview is pretty kicka*s BUT if you want to see her talk about CRT in Virginia schools jump to the five-minute mark … it’s straight-fire.

See?!

We.

Love.

Her.

And this editor is in Virginia so DOUBLE LOVE BABY!

Educates.

Schools.

Same diff.

Good question.

No idea.

Awwww, ok.

And we couldn’t love the woman MORE.

***

