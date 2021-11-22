Good gravy on toast we so love Winsome Sears.

Talk about a take no prisoners bad-a*s of a leader who calls it straight, doesn’t hold back, and is more than willing to put someone in their place if they cross her. Even on national television.

Case in point when Winsome went on with CNN’s Dana Bash and Bash tried to tell her CRT isn’t in the curriculum of Virginia schools.

She tore apart CNN host.https://t.co/mskzRYm7I2 — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) November 22, 2021

The whole interview is pretty kicka*s BUT if you want to see her talk about CRT in Virginia schools jump to the five-minute mark … it’s straight-fire.

See?!

We.

Love.

Her.

And this editor is in Virginia so DOUBLE LOVE BABY!

Winsome Sears Educates CNN on Critical Race Theory Propaganda in Schoolshttps://t.co/3avYpKQvia — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) November 22, 2021

Educates.

Schools.

Same diff.

I absolutely love Winsome Sears. — Steve (@Steve90960623) November 22, 2021

Why does Dana Bash always have that stupid look on her face. — Lorraine Kennedy (@llk1127) November 22, 2021

Good question.

No idea.

Because she is stupid 🤷🏾‍♀️ — Afro Lady (@FrancaRobinson) November 22, 2021

Awwww, ok.

Winsome Sears is the Silver Bullet that is MORTALLY wounding Democrats and Leftists Dracula. Black, Woman, Marine, Intelligent, Articulate and a Grateful PATRIOT the NEMESIS of all what Democrats stoop to — Ibn Q al Rassooli (@AlRassooli) November 22, 2021

And we couldn’t love the woman MORE.

***

