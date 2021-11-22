Andy Ngo shared a thread of information on Waukesha suspect, Darrell E. Brooks and HOOBOY.

You guys will just have to read through this yourselves.

That would be this individual from a prior arrest. (He has a very long criminal record.) #Waukesha https://t.co/6uAcsV97zE pic.twitter.com/mc2JFfbVRP — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 22, 2021

There’s more.

A witness speaking live on air shortly after the deadly #Waukesha, Wis. incident gives a driver description that matches. The host becomes very uncomfortable. pic.twitter.com/yH3UIMAiRv — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 22, 2021

We heard this live last night.

Scary stuff.

The man in custody over the mass casualty incident at the #Waukesha, Wis. Christmas parade has posts on his social media in support of BLM causes, George Floyd & black nationalism. He also has a post about how to get away with running people over on the street. — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 22, 2021

A post about how to get away with running people over on the street.

Gosh, that seems relevant.

Darrell Edward Brooks, the man who was taken into custody by police over the #Waukesha Christmas parade mass casualty event, had posted a quote in 2016 on a now-deactivated Facebook account: "Run them over. Keep traffic flowing & don't slow down for any of these idiots…" #BLM pic.twitter.com/d8bYZPv8bd — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 22, 2021

Darrell Edward Brooks, the man who was taken into custody by police over the #Waukesha Christmas parade mass casualty incident, is a rapper who stars in a music video where he raps in front of a red vehicle that looks like the same one that ran over dozens of people yesterday. pic.twitter.com/p7oCimkqEm — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 22, 2021

Gotta love the shot of the guy pointing a gun at the camera.

Darrell Edward Brooks, the man who was taken into custody by police over the #Waukesha Christmas parade mass casualty incident, expressed hatred of former president Donald Trump in one of his rap tracks. He also expressed black nationalist antisemitic views. #BLM pic.twitter.com/BhT7BrX5mL — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 22, 2021

Anti-Semitic.

Shocking.

Darrell Brooks, the man taken into custody over the #Waukesha Christmas parade mass casualty incident, is a registered sex offender in Nevada. He was convicted over having sex w/a child. In one of his now-deleted videos, he defended his actions, saying he was pimping the "hoe." pic.twitter.com/eBHSL0b7S4 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 22, 2021

Another sex offender.

Why was this guy on the STREETS?!

A couple more things from his social media (there was a LOT here, but only including the things that look to be him):

THREAD: #Waukesha #BLM Darrell Edward Brooks Jr. He is an admitted child sex trafficker. pic.twitter.com/h1O7Ef8Xr6 — The Cocaína (@MrNukemCocaine) November 22, 2021

We don’t even know where to begin with all of this …

***

