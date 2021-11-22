Andy Ngo shared a thread of information on Waukesha suspect, Darrell E. Brooks and HOOBOY.

You guys will just have to read through this yourselves.

There’s more.

We heard this live last night.

Scary stuff.

A post about how to get away with running people over on the street.

Gosh, that seems relevant.

Trending

Gotta love the shot of the guy pointing a gun at the camera.

Anti-Semitic.

Shocking.

Another sex offender.

Why was this guy on the STREETS?!

A couple more things from his social media (there was a LOT here, but only including the things that look to be him):

We don’t even know where to begin with all of this …

***

Tags: Christmas ParadeDarrell E. Brookshistorysocial mediaSUVTerrorismWaukesha

