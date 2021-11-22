Maybe just leave Kyle Rittenhouse alone at this point, Lefties.

Seriously.

Youâ€™ve all proven you care more about a narrative and an agenda than what really happened with Kyle in Kenosha, even AFTER a jury of his peers found him not guilty, so maybe just stifle.

Take RVAwonk, Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D for example:

Ummm â€¦ what?

To be clear, it is just an opinion.

Her opinion.

And if she IS a doctor she should know better than to diagnose someone who is not her patient.

Just sayinâ€™.

Oof.

Double oof.

But thatâ€™s not just an opinion.

Or something.

***

Tags: Caroline BuenoKyle RittenhousePh.D.RVAwonk

