Maybe just leave Kyle Rittenhouse alone at this point, Lefties.

Seriously.

Youâ€™ve all proven you care more about a narrative and an agenda than what really happened with Kyle in Kenosha, even AFTER a jury of his peers found him not guilty, so maybe just stifle.

Take RVAwonk, Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D for example:

Also, Kyle Rittenhouse is 100% on the trajectory to be a domestic abuser and I hope, for the sake of his future family, someone realizes this and tries to intervene. â€” Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) November 21, 2021

Ummm â€¦ what?

Just to be clear: This isnâ€™t an opinion. There are literally multiple fields of research that support this assessment. If you donâ€™t like it â€¦ sorry? But it is what is, and itâ€™s not good. https://t.co/sdSLpS31k6 â€” Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) November 21, 2021

To be clear, it is just an opinion.

Her opinion.

And if she IS a doctor she should know better than to diagnose someone who is not her patient.

Just sayinâ€™.

Also, @RVAwonk is 100% on the trajectory to be a irrelevant has-been after brain-dead takes like this and I hope, for the sake of her future family, someone realizes this and tries to intervene. https://t.co/9OLzfvbimj â€” Damien Marten (@marten_damien) November 22, 2021

You're diagnosing someone you haven't examined? That's unethical I thought? But now do the child rapist, the wife beater and the convicted felon with an illegal gun? https://t.co/Q0ZRBhM5y6 â€” Horace FJB Head ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡²ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡²ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡²ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡² (@HoraceHead1) November 21, 2021

You don't like the outcome of the case or the facts, so make outrageous accusations you in no way can back up. Someone should intervene on the "Ph.D" doing unethical stuff like this. https://t.co/Mo9NbFX70x â€” Joe (@JoeC1776) November 21, 2021

So people can say Caroline is 100% on the trajectory to be a child molester and it's cool? https://t.co/4S3XdxWhHy â€” Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) November 21, 2021

Oof.

Things sheâ€™d never say about a black kid: https://t.co/5eixXkDsRZ â€” David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) November 21, 2021

Double oof.

You are an extremely unwell woman. https://t.co/UqMCi5Tzbt â€” Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 21, 2021

But thatâ€™s not just an opinion.

Or something.

***

