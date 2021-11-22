Note, this information has not been released via the Waukesha Police Department but we thought it was important enough to share.

The person Waukesha Police have in custody following the horrific incident where a red SUV drove through a Christmas parade killing five and wounding over 40 people (this number could also change as police learn more) is reportedly Darrell E. Brooks.

Karol Markowicz released the information:

This link goes to his criminal record:

Will continue to update you with the latest from Waukesha.

