Note, this information has not been released via the Waukesha Police Department but we thought it was important enough to share.

The person Waukesha Police have in custody following the horrific incident where a red SUV drove through a Christmas parade killing five and wounding over 40 people (this number could also change as police learn more) is reportedly Darrell E. Brooks.

Karol Markowicz released the information:

Darrell E. Brooks, black male, late 30s is the suspect in custody in Waukesha. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 22, 2021

I can confirm, as I have his birthday, that this is the man in custody in Waukesha. https://t.co/5xlJEc34Rm — Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 22, 2021

This link goes to his criminal record:

I have no take on this story. I am sharing information. These are the factual details. The one detail I have that is unconfirmed is his Twitter account which, anyway, is not that interesting and hasn’t been updated in a long time. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 22, 2021

Will continue to update you with the latest from Waukesha.

