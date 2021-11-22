We didn’t even know how many casualties were involved in the horrific Waukesha incident before the Left was out in all their hideous glory claiming this was somehow karma for the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. Digs about self-defense were all over Lefty Twitter, even from social media managers of the Democratic Party.

Mary Lemanski is the social media manager for the Democratic Party of DuPage County, IL. She tweeted about karma and self-defense, and then tried deleting the awful tweets WHICH were of course already snagged because tweets are FOREVER.

Mary Lemanski, the social media manager for the Democratic Party of DuPage County, Illinois, says the deadly #Waukesha Christmas parade incident is karma. “The blood of Kyle Rittenhouse’s victims is on the hands of Wisconsin citizens, even the children.” pic.twitter.com/3WkzvSJu5J — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 22, 2021

Awful stuff.

Yeah, we can see why she deleted it.

She did NOT delete this one though …

You reap what you sow, Wisconsin. — Mary Lemanski (@MaryLemanski) November 22, 2021

And now, Lemanski is very upset that people are angry about the tweet she tried to delete:

Nobody cared about me like my whole life. My mom used to leave me for hours at a time alone in my play pen. I've put out music for 20 years nobody gave a shit. Why do people all of a sudden care about a stupid remark? I can't believe my 15 minutes of fame is for this shit. — Mary Lemanski (@MaryLemanski) November 22, 2021

Meaning she’s learned NOTHING.

People don’t want to read a tweet where she plays the victim after making light of an SUV driving through a Christmas parade, they want to read a tweet about her apologizing for the tweet and saying she’ll work on not being a horrible troll from here on out.

It only made things worse for her.

Maybe stop being hateful and people people may start to care? Liberals parade about love and tolerance and spew hatred, racism, and hate. Innocent children were hurt. — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) November 22, 2021

The event will hopefully reveal to you that, rather than respond with human compassion, you’ve been turned into someone who puts politics first. You need to change your manner of thinking. You’re young enough to change direction. Do it. — Joel App (@AppyJoel) November 22, 2021

Several things can be true at once: your past has obviously not been great, and that's unfortunate. You have a right to your political exercise. And you can simply say that you got out your skis, and you regret offending so many people. It's really not so hard. — Barry Gadbois (@BarryGadbois) November 22, 2021

Sorry lady , you are not the victim — mommytoallgirls (@SheilaQ30) November 22, 2021

This isn’t fame. Also it seems you are quite desperate for attention and will get it anyway you can. — Sarah (@BooBooNyc) November 22, 2021

Because you chose to make a remark that made light of a tragedy. pic.twitter.com/pFeA3UMWhu — jennifer jamieson (@urptbng) November 22, 2021

Sorry for your childhood, now take responsibility for your completely insensitive comment. It's that easy. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) November 22, 2021

You said the blood Rosenbaum, a convicted child molester rightly killed chasing a child is on the children in Waukesha. “Enjoy” your “fame” — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) November 22, 2021

Reap what you sow — Kat (@pierce_khh) November 22, 2021

Ouch.

And now she is talking about suing Fox News for writing about her tweets:

Over this article:

Illinois Democrat ties Waukesha tragedy to Rittenhouse case in mocking posts: ‘Probably just self-defense’https://t.co/Ly1RTf7bTB — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 22, 2021

Her own words?

Alrighty then.

