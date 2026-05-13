Disorderly Dems: TN GOP Removes Disruptive Justin Pearson and Others From Their House Committees

You’ve heard of FAFO. Last week, Tennessee Democrats engaged in some disruptive ‘FA’ in Nashville at the State Capitol building. In the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that race-based congressional districts were unconstitutional, Republican lawmakers moved to split up a race-based district that includes a large part of Memphis. State Representative Justin Pearson represents part of that district and made sure he and his fake 1960s black radical persona were seen and heard.

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On Tuesday, Republicans unleashed the ‘FO’ portion of FAFO on Pearson and his fellow disrupters. (READ)

BREAKING: Notice has just been given to Democrats in the Tennessee House that all members of the Democrat Caucus are being removed from all standing committees and subcommittees as a result of their behavior in the statehouse during the redistricting debates last week, which… pic.twitter.com/ZhJpMiO7RQ — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 12, 2026

(post continues) ...included setting fires inside the Capitol and attacking law enforcement. In the state of Tennessee, political terrorism will not be tolerated. National Republicans take note that this is how you exercise power.

Fight fire with fire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YskVdGPxdL — JoshFL (@JoshFL321) May 13, 2026

If all Republicans would act like this we'd get somewhere. — 不是我的总统 (@BuffSprkChasr) May 13, 2026

We’re so used to seeing jelly-like Republicans, it’s startling to see some with genuine spines.

Pearson reacted to the news of his removal by admitting he was wrong for acting like a fool. We’re kidding, of course. That would require self-reflection and maturity. Instead, in typical Democrat fashion, he made it racial and played the victim.

Speaker of the TN House Cameron Sexton just removed me and every Democrat — and therefore every Black elected official in the state legislature from any committee we served on.



This move strips nearly 2 million Tennesseans from the representation they deserve in TN state leg. https://t.co/IG1ka9yson — Justin J. Pearson (@Justinjpearson) May 12, 2026

You earned that. You were free to act like a toddler, but not free from consequences. — Tide is Terfing 🏄‍♀️ 🎗️🇮🇱🔥🔥 (@bestversion99) May 13, 2026

Have you considered behaving like an adult? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 12, 2026

Oh, that's asking just a bit too much. 😜🤣 — Jay VanOrman -Transition to Greatness- (@JayVanOrman) May 12, 2026

Pearson is going to continue to have child-like tantrums, so Republicans will keep treating him as one.

Commenters say Pearson is putting on an act, as demonstrated by his run-in with law enforcement at the State Capitol building last week. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Have you considered not calling a Tennessee State Trooper trying to restrain you a:



“Stupid motherf******?”



…and then screaming in his face???? pic.twitter.com/KQYLp8rYbi — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) May 13, 2026

The people of Tennessee elected this maniac. — Southern Dawg (@DeanWel32473910) May 13, 2026

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He is a theater kid and should be treated as such. pic.twitter.com/3845IJx2yU — GenXMarryPoppins (@taraleighesq) May 13, 2026

We’ve covered Pearson’s ‘transformation’ from respectful student to his current cringeworthy cosplaying here.

That act carried over into a ‘preacher’ dance at a graduation ceremony over the weekend. The footage has now become a meme. One poster used it to describe how she feels about Pearson’s shutout. (WATCH)

I’m so happy! How happy you ask? This happy! pic.twitter.com/sYPcHYNhRo — Caitlyn’s Pup (@kaitlynspup) May 12, 2026

If you’re happy and you know it, stomp your feet. Pearson is probably stomping his feet right now. He’s anything but happy. That’s what happens when you FAFO.

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