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Disorderly Dems: TN GOP Removes Disruptive Justin Pearson and Others From Their House Committees

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:46 AM on May 13, 2026
AP Photo/George Walker IV

You’ve heard of FAFO. Last week, Tennessee Democrats engaged in some disruptive ‘FA’ in Nashville at the State Capitol building. In the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that race-based congressional districts were unconstitutional, Republican lawmakers moved to split up a race-based district that includes a large part of Memphis. State Representative Justin Pearson represents part of that district and made sure he and his fake 1960s black radical persona were seen and heard.

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On Tuesday, Republicans unleashed the ‘FO’ portion of FAFO on Pearson and his fellow disrupters. (READ)

(post continues) ...included setting fires inside the Capitol and attacking law enforcement. In the state of Tennessee, political terrorism will not be tolerated. National Republicans take note that this is how you exercise power.

We’re so used to seeing jelly-like Republicans, it’s startling to see some with genuine spines.

Pearson reacted to the news of his removal by admitting he was wrong for acting like a fool. We’re kidding, of course. That would require self-reflection and maturity. Instead, in typical Democrat fashion, he made it racial and played the victim.

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Pearson is going to continue to have child-like tantrums, so Republicans will keep treating him as one.

Commenters say Pearson is putting on an act, as demonstrated by his run-in with law enforcement at the State Capitol building last week. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

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We’ve covered Pearson’s ‘transformation’ from respectful student to his current cringeworthy cosplaying here.

That act carried over into a ‘preacher’ dance at a graduation ceremony over the weekend. The footage has now become a meme. One poster used it to describe how she feels about Pearson’s shutout. (WATCH)

If you’re happy and you know it, stomp your feet. Pearson is probably stomping his feet right now. He’s anything but happy. That’s what happens when you FAFO.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY REDISTRICTING REPUBLICAN PARTY SUPREME COURT TENNESSEE

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