Joy Reid is on a mission to make Kyle Rittenhouse into a white supremacist, no matter what lies or misinformation she has to share to get it done.

Sad thing is, people who watch MSNBC (all 12 of them) are eating this crap up.

For example, since Rosenbaum and Huber were both white and the race card doesn’t exactly work, now she’s going the anti-Semitic route.

Watch:

Desperate to make this about white supremacy.

Because it’s all they’ve really got.

Ahem.

Trending

This is an insult to trash cans everywhere.

Joy and people on the Left and in Hollywood (same difference, really) are avoiding Rosenbaum’s history of anally raping young boys … wonder why.

Because WHITE SUPREMACIST! NEO-NAZI! REEEEEE!

Sadly, it’s all too believable.

True story.

Absurd.

Crazy.

Yup, that just about sums ol’ Joy up.

***

Related:

‘Things she’d NEVER say about a Black kid’: Ph.D claiming Kyle Rittenhouse is 100% on trajectory to be a domestic abuser goes SO VERY wrong

‘Legally DUMB blonde’ —> Reese Witherspoon DRAGGED mercilessly for her Kyle Rittenhouse thread (she got NOTHING right!)

REPORT: Here are the details of the suspect Waukesha Police have in custody, Darrell E. Brooks; UPDATED

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Huberjoy reidRosenbaum

Recommended Twitchy Video