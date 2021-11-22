Joy Reid is on a mission to make Kyle Rittenhouse into a white supremacist, no matter what lies or misinformation she has to share to get it done.

Sad thing is, people who watch MSNBC (all 12 of them) are eating this crap up.

For example, since Rosenbaum and Huber were both white and the race card doesn’t exactly work, now she’s going the anti-Semitic route.

Watch:

Joy Reid claims that the 2 people killed by Rittenhouse were Jewish. There’s zero evidence of that. They’re so desperate to make this racial, but they can’tpic.twitter.com/BW1ivWQbla — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) November 21, 2021

Desperate to make this about white supremacy.

Because it’s all they’ve really got.

She's probably divining this because of their surnames names…which as we know would be prejudicial, assumptive, and profiling. The exact same things the Left claims to abhor. 😑 — Unperson – American Pitbull 🇺🇸 (@MelissaRNMBA) November 21, 2021

Ahem.

This is an insult to trash cans everywhere.

So he didn't know Rosenbaum was a child rapist and that's not relevant, but it matters that his name was Rosenbaum? — Hunter Fauxci (@TheWhogg) November 22, 2021

Joy and people on the Left and in Hollywood (same difference, really) are avoiding Rosenbaum’s history of anally raping young boys … wonder why.

Even if true, how would Rittenhouse have known they were Jewish, and why would that have mattered? — Jerry Grey (@Jerry__Grey) November 21, 2021

Because WHITE SUPREMACIST! NEO-NAZI! REEEEEE!

Unbelievable — Lu Duchess Outlander🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧🇧🇷🇺🇸🇪🇸 (@lumaltezsco) November 21, 2021

Sadly, it’s all too believable.

Obsession. Obsession. Obsession — Margie – remasked (@MargieInTelAviv) November 22, 2021

True story.

Wtf — volumes099 (@volumes099) November 22, 2021

So absurd — Jaystarz (@Negris2Negris) November 21, 2021

Crazy — Elisha (@ElishaCoen33) November 21, 2021

Absurd.

Crazy.

Yup, that just about sums ol’ Joy up.

***

