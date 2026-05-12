NBC News: 18-Year-Old US Citizen Dies of Cancer With His Parents by His Side

Rep. Joaquin Castro is the master of illegal immigration sob stories. If an illegal alien stubs their toe in an ICE detention facility, he'll report the national news story on it. Earlier this month, Castro shared the sad story of Kevin González, an 18-year-old with Stage 4 colon cancer who had only days to live. González is a U.S. citizen, but his parents are not, and were detained by ICE. Like so many Americans during the COVID lockdowns, someone was going to lose a family member without being able to be with them.

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Kevin González is only 18. He is suffering from stage 4 colon cancer and has days to live. He’s desperate to spend his last moments with his parents, but ICE detained his mom and dad after they tried to seek humanitarian asylum.



This is the total cruelty of Trump’s mass… — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) May 6, 2026

The post continues:

… deportation machine. I'm asking for Kevin’s parents to be released immediately so that they can be with their son.

Never forget that Joaquin is counting on you not reading the article.

Kevin is in Mexico.

His parents chose to enter the country illegally and are being detained (while Kevin was still in the U.S.?).

Now they are seeking a faster release back into Mexico to see their son.… — Gud Trouble (@GudTroubl2) May 7, 2026

You know who got to spend no last moments with their parents? Laken Riley amongst many others. Fuck off. — Jay Gatling (@apinionsvary) May 7, 2026

The story says the kid is in Mexico but his parents did something stupid by coming here, AGAIN, illegally. These are not the best nor the brightest. Had they followed the law they'd be with their son right now. Not our fault this poor kid has retarded parents — LynyrdsMom (@Lynyrds_Mom) May 7, 2026

The son had flown to Mexico to be with his parents, who were asking that their deportation be expedited so that they could be with their son.

How about a follow-up from Castro? According to NBC News, González has passed away … with his parents at his side.

Kevin Gonzalez, an 18-year-old U.S. citizen who had stage 4 colon cancer, died Sunday with his grieving parents by his side. https://t.co/XSfgLVb1Aw — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 11, 2026

NBC News reports:

A teen battling terminal cancer has died, just one day after being reunited with his parents in Durango, Mexico, following their release from U.S. immigration custody. … Earlier this week, an immigration judge had ordered the expedited release of Gonzalez’s parents so they could reunite with him in Mexico. Kevin, an 18-year-old U.S. citizen, was born in Chicago but had been living in Mexico with his parents, Isidoro González Avilés and Norma Anabel Ramírez Amaya, who had been deported years back. Kevin was diagnosed with colon cancer earlier this year in Chicago, where he had gone to get checked for ongoing stomach ailments. The cancer had spread to his stomach and lungs, and doctors said treatment was no longer viable. The physicians had recommended he receive comfort care at home until the end of his life. Following his diagnosis, Kevin’s parents had attempted to cross the border to see him in Chicago, but they were taken into custody by ICE agents and were put in immigration detention in Arizona.

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Your parents have to be illegal aliens for MSM journos to care if you die of cancer https://t.co/zuaw2U3GDu — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 11, 2026

My grandmother died from colon cancer. You didn’t write about her. She helped build ships used in World War II. She was a productive, patriotic American. Why don’t you care about Americans instead of illegal invaders? — Caryl Wright (@old59crow) May 12, 2026

Why is this a news story? People die from cancer every day. Why is the child of illegal aliens different? Why does he get special attention? — Trellz (@Trellraiser) May 12, 2026

Hundreds of thousands of Americans die of cancer every year, why is this news? — RecursiveReferences (@Recursivelies) May 12, 2026

Some Americans couldn’t be with their family while they died in the hospital during COVID.



I don’t care about illegals. — Brandon (@TheMidwestVet) May 12, 2026

Tragic story. My children (American citizens born of American citizen parents) said goodbye to their grandfather (an American citizen) through a window from outside his hospice center in 2020. I must have missed your sympathetic writeup. — JustSomeGuy (@J_Wes_T) May 12, 2026

“Person who only got US citizenship because his parents crossed the border illegally has to fly to Mexico to see his parents before he dies”.



There, I fixed it for you — Idiocracy Now! (@IdiocracyNowHQ) May 12, 2026

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This shows the absurdity of US immigration laws. He never should have been granted citizenship and should have been back in Mexico all along. — Captain Obvious (@EricKro88039788) May 12, 2026

This doesnt work anymore — Airborne (@abnheel) May 12, 2026

That's not going to keep them and Castro from trying.

That sucks, but why is this news? — Rusty (@PocketSandThrwr) May 12, 2026

Because he was going to die without his parents, but an immigration judge stepped in and expedited their removal to Mexico. So Castro got what he wanted from the cruel administration. Emotional manipulation: denied.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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