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NBC News: 18-Year-Old US Citizen Dies of Cancer With His Parents by His Side

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on May 12, 2026
Journalism meme

Rep. Joaquin Castro is the master of illegal immigration sob stories. If an illegal alien stubs their toe in an ICE detention facility, he'll report the national news story on it. Earlier this month, Castro shared the sad story of Kevin González, an 18-year-old with Stage 4 colon cancer who had only days to live. González is a U.S. citizen, but his parents are not, and were detained by ICE. Like so many Americans during the COVID lockdowns, someone was going to lose a family member without being able to be with them.

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The post continues:

… deportation machine. I'm asking for Kevin’s parents to be released immediately so that they can be with their son.

The son had flown to Mexico to be with his parents, who were asking that their deportation be expedited so that they could be with their son.

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How about a follow-up from Castro? According to NBC News, González has passed away … with his parents at his side.

NBC News reports:

A teen battling terminal cancer has died, just one day after being reunited with his parents in Durango, Mexico, following their release from U.S. immigration custody.

Earlier this week, an immigration judge had ordered the expedited release of Gonzalez’s parents so they could reunite with him in Mexico.

Kevin, an 18-year-old U.S. citizen, was born in Chicago but had been living in Mexico with his parents, Isidoro González Avilés and Norma Anabel Ramírez Amaya, who had been deported years back. Kevin was diagnosed with colon cancer earlier this year in Chicago, where he had gone to get checked for ongoing stomach ailments. The cancer had spread to his stomach and lungs, and doctors said treatment was no longer viable. The physicians had recommended he receive comfort care at home until the end of his life.

Following his diagnosis, Kevin’s parents had attempted to cross the border to see him in Chicago, but they were taken into custody by ICE agents and were put in immigration detention in Arizona.

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That's not going to keep them and Castro from trying.

Because he was going to die without his parents, but an immigration judge stepped in and expedited their removal to Mexico. So Castro got what he wanted from the cruel administration. Emotional manipulation: denied.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MEXICO

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