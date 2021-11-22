Boy oh boy, our pals in the media sure are rushing to protect the driver of the SUV, claiming it wasn’t terrorism but instead he was just fleeing the scene of a stabbing (which in their little minds is better but whatever). They so desperately do not want this to be about anything other than a guy driving too fast in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Ask yourselves why.

Waukesha Parade Suspect Was Reportedly Fleeing Another Crime Scene; Authorities Doubt Terrorism https://t.co/Mhzrw1uU02 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) November 22, 2021

From Mediaite:

“That’s what law enforcement officials say, that they believe he was fleeing another crime scene perhaps and while fleeing, he drove through this parade route,” Prokupecz said. “They say that there’s some belief this wasn’t intentional. He didn’t mean to hit some of these people because, when you look at the video, it seems like he avoided a number of people. So that’s one of the things law enforcement was looking at.”

They believe the guy driving through a parade route and killing five people (while wounding dozens more) was not intentional.

Alrighty then.

Dana Loesch is all of us (except for our firefighting pals in the media):

First time I’ve ever heard about fleeing a crime scene by deliberately mowing through a parade of people. https://t.co/OgzlJ2Fr5u — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 22, 2021

We had the same reaction as Dana, who’da thunk it?

Yep. Makes inquiring minds want to know. — Simple man making his way through the galaxy (@ArmyJeepGuy) November 22, 2021

Fleeing with no one chasing him. — EJM Golf🏌️🇺🇸 (@ejm1963) November 22, 2021

Not to mention, when you view the horrific footage from above it appears he’s not exactly trying NOT to hit people. The route almost looks deliberate … but what do we know? We just write about Twitter and make fun of Alyssa Milano for a living, right?

Mostly peaceful driver — Pro-Freedom John (@johnabbottnet) November 22, 2021

And here comes the spin….. — Grandad Bod (@Payedmydues) November 22, 2021

Sure feels like it.

It wasn’t an angry white man, so this is the story they’re attempting to feed everyone. 🙄😤 — Mike Mason (@MikeMason830) November 22, 2021

He was not fleeing another crime scene.

There was no police chatter on the radio of a pursuit or suspect fleeing.

There were no police cars in any videos following him.

Ppl frm there said there r plenty of cross roads he cld hve turned onto b4 hitting the crowd — Foxy's Crime Scenes (@thewaryfox) November 22, 2021

Long rap sheet and out on bond. Nothing left to lose most likely. — Erick Sawyer (@wingcook) November 22, 2021

Possible.

Although they had just ‘let him out’ a couple of days before.

They are spinning this to blame the police. "He just did a pretty crime had the police not chased everything would be fine." — Dasil (@Acts2_39) November 22, 2021

Not the most obvious route. — Dennis 🇺🇸 (@DenniZ010) November 22, 2021

Does this make sense given where suspect lives vs other crime scene? — Bob61571🕵 (@Bob61571) November 22, 2021

This, I think is the best the leftist media can do in terms of defending this guy. — Shuck (@LaBeardGuy) November 22, 2021

Something strange is definitely afoot at the Circle K …

***

Related:

‘Run them over …’ Andy Ngo’s thread on Waukesha suspect Darrell E. Brooks’s history and his social media a damning MUST-READ

Reap what YOU sow: Dem Party of DuPage County, IL social media mgr. tries deleting ABHORRENT tweets about Waukesha (we got ’em)

‘Things she’d NEVER say about a Black kid’: Ph.D claiming Kyle Rittenhouse is 100% on trajectory to be a domestic abuser goes SO VERY wrong

Recommended Twitchy Video