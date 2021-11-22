As Twitchy readers know, social media manager for the DuPage Democrats in Illinois, Mary Lemanski, tweeted then deleted some fairly horrible tweets about the tragedy in Waukesha. Apparently, she felt the state of Wisconsin had it coming since Kyle Rittenhouse had been found not guilty.

She called it karma.

We suppose after the last 12 hours or so Lemanski herself has learned a thing or two about karma.

Earlier this morning, DuPage Democrats came out and said they do not support hate in any form, referring to Lemanski’s tweets:

We are deeply saddened by the tragedy in Waukesha.We are aware of statements made by a former member of our organization and find them to be incredibly insensitive and not in alignment of who we are as an organization. Our organization does not support hate in any form — DuPage Democrats (@DuPage_Dems) November 22, 2021

Sounds like Lemanski resigned although we cannot find these tweets on the DuPage Democrats’ Twitter feed.

She did tweet it out herself:

Even the Democrats weren’t ok with her tweets.

Who’da thunk?

Wonderful news!! — J Marie (@not_a_bot2021) November 22, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA

And ouch.

I’m just here for the ratio. — Jenna Malone (@Jennyray1990) November 22, 2021

Aren’t we all?

Get woke, go broke — Eugene D. (@NJDevilsForever) November 22, 2021

Karma hits hard. — DVZ MΞMΞS (@FreedomInc5) November 22, 2021

Do you think that you could attempt to apologize to the people injured and the families of the injured and killed? Would that be too much for you? — 🙄Erin 🤔 (@MsErinMurray) November 22, 2021

You mean you resigned before they fired you lol — james ramsey (@jaram80) November 22, 2021

Could have been one of those ‘resign or we’ll have to let you go,’ things but who knows.

Either way, karma seems to have introduced itself to Ms. Lemanski.

***

