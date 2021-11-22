As Twitchy readers know, Chris Wiggins is a CBS 6 alum who was tweeting pretty horrible and repugnant things about Waukesha even as we were still waiting to find out how many people had been harmed, let alone had perished. Once he realized that he was going to be dragged (and then dragged some more) he tried to make light of it by pretending he had triggered right-wingers …

And then continued this morning for Round 2.

He’s NOT owned, even though he turned the replies off to this tweet:

Good morning right wingers! Time for your diaper change. pic.twitter.com/fG7fQSq00x — Chris Wiggins 🏳️‍🌈🇩🇪🇺🇸 (@CWNewser) November 22, 2021

The irony of him telling other people it’s time for a diaper change.

Dude.

EL OH EL indeed.

I turned off comments. Much brave. Such hero. rIgHtWiNgErS BTFO’ed, and I definitely don’t look like a coward. Nope! https://t.co/QjZzNY6KyG — Dalton refuses to live in fear bc you are afraid. (@omgdalton) November 22, 2021

I can’t believe he’s still doubling down on this https://t.co/R5GMd6S0si https://t.co/MtLaQL2SJ6 — awful things (@awfulthings69) November 22, 2021

He taunts "right wingers" as being crybabies and then restricts replies. Pathetic coward. https://t.co/Siyy0NVUQS pic.twitter.com/GSLXb9plHJ — 🃏 Hunter Biden's Computer Repairman (@OverpaidA) November 22, 2021

At least 18 children brought to Children's Hospital. But this guy. https://t.co/qAgq2rEBmY — 👁Tofurkey Eyeroll A 😉 (@TheycallmejustA) November 22, 2021

Take THAT right-wingers.

OR something.

Don't wanna get dragged again for being "edgy"? https://t.co/NZneJJkMm8 — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) November 22, 2021

curious to know about "projection?" Well, here is a stunning example… https://t.co/iJ0RPsKxWb — workinglate (@Workinglate) November 22, 2021

Stunning.

And NOT in a good way.

