Liberal policies are destroying San Francisco. Maybe it’s time San Franciscans started voting differently?

Hey, just a suggestion.

Sounds like San Franciscan Michelle Tandler is ‘this close’ to seeing the light … take a look:

One of my best friends in SF was burglarized and robbed last week while sleeping. Two days later she saw three men peering into her backyard. She called SFPD sobbing. They did not come. "I've never lived someplace where the government just doesn't care about you" she said. — Michelle Tandler 🔦 (@michelletandler) November 22, 2021

Awful.

San Francisco has become an absolute pit of Liberal dogma overtaking safety, community, and the people who live there. Agendas and propaganda mean more than anything else, and the people are suffering for it.

Keep going.

She and her husband are going to turn their home into a security fortress – motion detectors, lights, cameras. "I was told that next time I have to say they have a weapon" she said. "Be careful," I warned. That could get you in trouble. — Michelle Tandler 🔦 (@michelletandler) November 22, 2021

She should just be able to call the police … she shouldn’t have to lie or play games.

But sadly that is the state of her STATE right now. Especially San Francisco.

I explained to her that we have laws which could give someone the right to sue her for calling the cops if they aren't committing a crime. So what should she do if she sees people peering into her yard with cameras? I have no idea. https://t.co/tMrMxM7dPb — Michelle Tandler 🔦 (@michelletandler) November 22, 2021

Wow.

Just wow.

So they could get sued for calling the cops … talk about putting the criminal before the victim.

She asked, "Does the government want me to be here? If I pay taxes, shouldn't they protect me?" I responded "I don't think our government cares if you are protected. I don't think they want you to be here. I think they see you as a gentrifier." — Michelle Tandler 🔦 (@michelletandler) November 22, 2021

YES YES YES. ^

She was hesitant to tell me because she was worried it would upset me. She was right. I'm upset. I'm upset because I want my hometown to feel safe. I want my government to care about our residents. $%#@$ – I want to feel safe too. — Michelle Tandler 🔦 (@michelletandler) November 22, 2021

As she should.

As anyone should.

It doesn't matter if "it's just stuff." It's scary as hell to have someone enter your home. The fact that we as a city have accepted burglaries and property crime as "the cost of living here" ignores the emotional toll. This isn't right. (end) — Michelle Tandler 🔦 (@michelletandler) November 22, 2021

This isn’t right.

And the only way to stop it is to change WHO YOU VOTE FOR.

Two liberal women in San Francisco starting to see things in a different light. pic.twitter.com/qrkULSL67A — Michelle Tandler 🔦 (@michelletandler) November 22, 2021

She was so close … so close.

But then there’s this tweet.

For the record — I have zero interest in owning or using a gun. I believe in outsourcing that responsibility to highly trained professionals. — Michelle Tandler 🔦 (@michelletandler) November 22, 2021

It's very problematic when people think they need guns to live safely in an urban environment. This year I cannot tell you how many people admitted to me that they bought a gun. This is not the right direction. — Michelle Tandler 🔦 (@michelletandler) November 22, 2021

To be fair, she is Liberal so we can give her this one. Yeah yeah yeah, we know the greatest equalizer for any woman is a firearm and no matter how thoroughly trained an officer may be, it will still take them time to get to you.

But this thread is pretty damn good so we’ll take it.

Almost there!

***

Related:

‘Sorry, NOT sorry’: Lefties are PISSED at Andy Ngo for telling the truth about Waukesha thug Darrell Brooks (especially Keith Olbermann and LOL)

‘Show the video, LIARS’: Occupy Democrats FRICASSEED for claiming Rittenhouse verdict ’emboldened Trumper’ to run over crowd of protesters

‘Overwhelming evidence … ‘ Thread covers report NY Assembly Judiciary Committee released on Gov. Andrew Cuomo and it’s DAMNING

Recommended Twitchy Video