We all know if the driver of the red SUV that PLOWED through the Christmas Parade in Waukesha, WI had been some white guy the headlines would be flooding social media about domestic terrorism in America and white privilege. But since Darrell Brooks is the wrong color for the media’s narrative, it’s almost as if it never even happened. And God forbid anyone talk about Darrell Brooks, his history, and his social media because all of that makes their claims that he was simply ‘fleeing’ another crime scene seem even more questionable.

Nobody has been more honest and upfront about Brooks than Andy Ngo, so of course the Left is losing their minds on Twitter.

Yeah yeah, it would be more newsworthy if they WEREN’T losing their minds but here we are:

Leftists on Twitter lashed out & were furious after I reported out that the suspect in the #Waukesha, Wis. Christmas parade massacre is a black man & registered child sex offender who espoused leftist views on race, BLM & Trump. https://t.co/3Sk8kpXUlG — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 23, 2021

Give ’em Hell, Andy.

Sorry, not sorry for reporting on who Darrell Brooks is. pic.twitter.com/DwmJA95KSM — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 23, 2021

Sorry, not sorry for covering Andy Ngo reporting on who Darrel Brooks is.

This is not responsible journalism https://t.co/0g41yrU3uj — Timothy H.J. Nerozzi 庭夢 (@TimothyNerozzi) November 22, 2021

So mad.

And speaking of mad, Olbermann all but wet himself …

As you don’t care whether you are telling the truth or leaving out details to fabricate your narrative, America does not carry whether or not you’re “sorry” – only that you are stopped. https://t.co/bO15WURRNp — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 23, 2021

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

All we can say is, truth hurts so suck it up, Lefties:

Okay you grifting narcissist activist masquerading as a journalist, thanks for clearing that up https://t.co/aZz4zMWnfz — 🆒Walk Left; Don’t Run🆒 (@RampantCentrism) November 23, 2021

He’s a grifting narcissist for covering the truth about Brooks?

Weird take.

The game of telephone were a human it would be Andy Ngo. If you believe anything he "reports" it just means you're the idiot at the end of the line repeating gibberish. https://t.co/iXifh43UyM — PsychGuernica (@PsychGuernica) November 23, 2021

They’re angrier at Andy for writing about the guy who killed five people than they are at the guy for killing people.

Weird, right?

@MrAndyNgo is a Kremlin Propagandist Butthole only Shit come out #AndyNgo mouth. He celebrates the death of life cus #AllLivesMatter? https://t.co/pyfE1Ow5mk — Fledermonk (@fledermonk) November 23, 2021

Huh?

You're a commentator and progenitor of fake news. https://t.co/0k4x6IDbGr — Trump Is A FAILED One-Term Politician (@bigleagues) November 23, 2021

Their handles are always so clever.

Not really.

You are gay? You must have Tons of self hatred to be aligned with the Republicans, peddling racist narratives & misinformation.

Or simply racist?

Your book wrongly attributes the Anarchist flag to “Antifa”.

You do realize gay people lose under Fascism? https://t.co/VVB5c7jnAP — Steve🏳️‍🌈🇨🇿🇺🇸 (@heisenberg6771) November 23, 2021

Say what now?

Again, doesn’t really line up but whatever keeps these frothy-mouthed harpies frothing we suppose.

***

