But CRT isn’t taught in schools! Something something.

What did Terry McAuliffe and other Democrats call this? Oh yeah, a racist dog whistle on the right.

Guess they were lying their a*ses off.

Oh, we knew that.

Check this out:

Gosh, golly, and gee, we’re not experts but that looks a lot like CRT being taught in K-12.

Huh.

And the look on Tucker’s face, EL OH EL.

Trending

Note, the National Education Association is the second biggest ‘teacher’s union’ in the country that infiltrates right-to-work states … like Virginia.

Twenty. Years. Ago.

Racialist ideology.

Wow.

They’ve worked so hard to pretend this isn’t being woven into schools and teacher training … shameful.

Almost like it’s ALWAYS been a thing.

***

Related:

‘Then we PUNISH them with another Trump admin’! Thread takes Dems APART for the tired, anti-Trump playbook they’ll push AGAIN in 2024

RED PILL?! Liberal woman shares horrifying story about a burglary in San Francisco and how she’s ‘seeing the light’ in MUST-READ thread

‘Sorry, NOT sorry’: Lefties are PISSED at Andy Ngo for telling the truth about Waukesha thug Darrell Brooks (especially Keith Olbermann and LOL)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Becky PringleChristopher RufoCRTKimberlé CrenshawNational Education Association

Recommended Twitchy Video