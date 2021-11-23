But CRT isn’t taught in schools! Something something.

What did Terry McAuliffe and other Democrats call this? Oh yeah, a racist dog whistle on the right.

Guess they were lying their a*ses off.

Oh, we knew that.

Check this out:

LEAKED: CRT cofounder Kimberlé Crenshaw tells NEA president Becky Pringle that "critical race theory traditionally is a law school class," but is "now the huge container for anti-racist work [and] anti-racist education" in K-12 schools—vindicating my reporting over the past year. pic.twitter.com/iessDqPY5v — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) November 23, 2021

Gosh, golly, and gee, we’re not experts but that looks a lot like CRT being taught in K-12.

Huh.

And the look on Tucker’s face, EL OH EL.

Note, the National Education Association is the second biggest ‘teacher’s union’ in the country that infiltrates right-to-work states … like Virginia.

This isn't new for Crenshaw. She said the same thing nearly 20 years ago at a critical race theory conference:https://t.co/0xQrB80nC3 pic.twitter.com/Z5ogLR49JP — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) November 23, 2021

Twenty. Years. Ago.

"Critical race theory" has been a master-signifier for left-wing racialist ideology for the past two decades. Our innovation was to promote the signifier to the public and load it with negative connotations. That's how politics works in a postmodern society. Deal with it. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) November 23, 2021

Racialist ideology.

Wow.

They’ve worked so hard to pretend this isn’t being woven into schools and teacher training … shameful.

The Woke Authoritarian Left will either say this is fake or just pretend it doesn't exist and continue to claim CRT is a collage level class only while simultaneously calling for CRT to be taught in K-12 but labeled as "anti-racism". — Ed Carden (@EdCarden) November 23, 2021

This is what happens when you shut down insane asylums and let the inmates run schools and NGOs. — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) November 23, 2021

From "CRT isn't a thing" to "CRT is definitely a thing" in just under a year. — Dwight Saves America (@GianCarloBlog) November 23, 2021

Almost like it’s ALWAYS been a thing.

