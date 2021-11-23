Democrats so BADLY want Trump to run again in 2024 because they think it’s the only way they can win.

They should think again.

And this thread details their boring anti-Trump playbook and the dirty tricks they’ll try to make sure they can use it.

Take a look:

Fellow conservatives, moderates, and GOPers:

The Left thinks their *best* (and maybe *only*) chance to win is to run against Trump.

They are going to use the same playbook to get him nominated, and then shift to lying about him to re-toxify him afterwards. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 23, 2021

This is what they did in 2016. They pushed him and pushed him until he got the nod because they thought he was the only one Hillary could beat. And then once he had the nod they tried their damndest to destroy him.

And he won.

Ouch.

IF THIS HAPPENS, don't fall for it.

Don't let your dislike of Trump sway you.

As much as you dislike Trump, they loathe him a million times worse.

If they manage to get him nominated, PUNISH them with another Trump administration. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 23, 2021

We agree. If they pull that crap again let’s make sure Trump wins.

There are plenty of reasons another Trump administration would not be ideal.

Set that aside.

First, Democrats being in power is an Existential crisis for the US. As @AndToddsaid the United States is at war with America. The Deep State is trying to destroy the American Dream. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 23, 2021

Nothing can be worse than what we’re seeing from Democrats and President Silver Alert.

Even Democrats who hate Trump have to see that.

Second, if Trump wins, there is NO ONE more committed to pushing the federal government to clean up voting irregularities.

Third, you know he would go nuclear on the Swamp/Deep State.

Sure, DeSantis, would make some good moves. But he might not be vicious.

Trump would. In spades. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 23, 2021

Trump would have a vendetta … yup.

Don’t get us wrong, this editor, in particular, would rather DeSantis run BUT if Democrats eff around and try to get Trump the nod then fine, they’ll find out.

It would make Dems go insane. That's worth the price of admission right there.

It would increase the likelihood people would believe that Dems stole the election.

Which, if you think that's a belief beyond the pale, you need to recognize more than half the nation believes it. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 23, 2021

Regardless of whether Biden cheated or local election officers cheated where they could without pre-coordination & it was enough, or even if they *didn't* cheat outright, having 60% of the nation believe the 2020 election was not clean increases the chance we can clean it all up. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 23, 2021

This already started in Virginia but we digress.

Even if every Democrat vote was the purest version of valid and there were absolutely no shenanigans or votes cast in someone else's name (which is a stupid thing to believe, to be honest), just the COVID-reactive mail-in ballot rules alone severely impacted vote integrity. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 23, 2021

Also seen in Virginia. There were only a third of the mail-in ballots in 2021 that there were in 2020.

So, hey, trust the grassroots GOP voters.

If DeSantis wins the primary, great! We've got a better candidate who doesn't screw up as much…but he will seem *almost* as bad after the MSM gets done with him, right?

But if Trump wins the nomination, SUPPORT him 100%. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 23, 2021

This. ^

Don't let anyone dissuade you from supporting him in the general.

Every single reaction to anything a Democrat ever says about Trump should be (pardon my french), "Because fuck you, that's why." — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 23, 2021

Works for us.

Let me remind you:

Dems left Americans stranded in Afghanistan. This is truly horrible.

Dems are wiping out the poor with inflation. And they *want* to make it worse.

Dems blatantly told companies to ignore court orders.

Dems use Fed agencies to sidestep Congress to enact rules. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 23, 2021

What a bunch of a-holes.

These alone should be enough to never trust a Dem with a national office for at least 30 years.

But there's so much more.

Killing the supply chain, and the responsible individual on vacation.

Policy that raises energy prices just in time for winter, just to push Green energy. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 23, 2021

Yup yup yup.

Ignoring rape in schools to push their agenda.

Calling parents terrorists, claiming they have no input in raising their kids.

Experimental vaccines in your children. Lockdowns forever. Open border to illegal aliens. Making EVERY issue about race.

Giving blacks Right to Plunder. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 23, 2021

This is just getting worse as we read more.

Man, Democrats really do suck.

Just, for the next few years, hold your tongue about what you might hate about Trump.

Just hold your nose and vote for him.

Go out of your way to avoid hearing him talk.

Ignore what he says, in any context.

(Trust me, he's much easier to take that way) — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 23, 2021

We are living in not just interesting times, but extraordinary times.

I can't control the future, and neither can you.

Don't rail and seethe if the MSM hands you Trump as the GOP nominee for 2024.

Be emotionally prepared for that outcome. And then stick it to them. Hard. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 23, 2021

someone with the skills: I need a photoshop gif of Trump as the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man from Ghostbusters. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 23, 2021

Dems think they are choosing the form of our destructor. If they succeed, we have to make DAMN sure they actually chose theirs. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 23, 2021

CHOOSE!

***

