Democrats so BADLY want Trump to run again in 2024 because they think it’s the only way they can win.

They should think again.

And this thread details their boring anti-Trump playbook and the dirty tricks they’ll try to make sure they can use it.

Take a look:

This is what they did in 2016. They pushed him and pushed him until he got the nod because they thought he was the only one Hillary could beat. And then once he had the nod they tried their damndest to destroy him.

And he won.

Ouch.

We agree. If they pull that crap again let’s make sure Trump wins.

Nothing can be worse than what we’re seeing from Democrats and President Silver Alert.

Even Democrats who hate Trump have to see that.

Trending

Trump would have a vendetta … yup.

Don’t get us wrong, this editor, in particular, would rather DeSantis run BUT if Democrats eff around and try to get Trump the nod then fine, they’ll find out.

This already started in Virginia but we digress.

Also seen in Virginia. There were only a third of the mail-in ballots in 2021 that there were in 2020.

This. ^

Works for us.

What a bunch of a-holes.

Yup yup yup.

This is just getting worse as we read more.

Man, Democrats really do suck.

CHOOSE!

***

Related:

RED PILL?! Liberal woman shares horrifying story about a burglary in San Francisco and how she’s ‘seeing the light’ in MUST-READ thread

‘Sorry, NOT sorry’: Lefties are PISSED at Andy Ngo for telling the truth about Waukesha thug Darrell Brooks (especially Keith Olbermann and LOL)

‘Show the video, LIARS’: Occupy Democrats FRICASSEED for claiming Rittenhouse verdict ’emboldened Trumper’ to run over crowd of protesters

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenDemocratsPlaybookTrump

Recommended Twitchy Video