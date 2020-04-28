If you thought the media embarrassed themselves during Kavanaugh, Russia, impeachment, and then COVID, we’re afraid you ain’t seen nothin’ yet as we watch them sit and spin while covering Joe Biden’s accuser, Tara Reade. They were more than happy to write her off as some sort of right-wing plant (even though that goes against their so-called mantra of believing all women) but then the Larry King footage popped up followed by four other people who corroborated her story.

Ruh-roh.

What can the media do now?

Welp, they can write pathetic headlines that look even worse when compared to how they covered a man that had far less evidence against him, like Kavanaugh.

Developments in allegations against Biden amplify efforts to question his behavior https://t.co/OWXvnKzvvN — Post Politics (@postpolitics) April 28, 2020

Efforts to question his behavior?

What now?

Mary Katharine Ham made the perfect analogy:

😂 The double standard is so egregious as to be performance art at this point. https://t.co/QeFVXoJdvs — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) April 28, 2020

If only some of them would start juggling.

Seriously.

And the media wonder why their ratings are in the toilet.

And predictable. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 28, 2020

isn't that an amazing pretzel of a headline? — Socially & Emotionally Distanced Beard (@llcthecableguy) April 28, 2020

They amplify efforts to question his behavior! pic.twitter.com/J0aIOfA6cT — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 28, 2020

Performance art is more subtle… — Terraformer (@terraformer) April 28, 2020

Crazy headlines — Jed Williams (@DJedWilliams) April 28, 2020

And hey, if anyone knows crazy headlines it’s us.

Heh.

Bad preformance art. — Ken Kates (@kenkates1943) April 28, 2020

Republicans pounce! — NiceGuysFinish1st (@NizeGuize) April 28, 2020

Isn’t that how it always is?

***

