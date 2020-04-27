The Washington Post had a tweet teasing an article about Tara Reade’s accusation against Joe Biden that quickly brought about responses that are best summed up this way:

What the hell kind of headline is this? — Donna (@donnapahmiyer74) April 28, 2020

The nation has been informed to “believe all women” so often that this WaPo spin is a little confusing:

Developments in allegations against Biden amplify efforts to question his behavior https://t.co/OWXvnKzvvN — Post Politics (@postpolitics) April 28, 2020

Is that supposed to mean “pouncing,” “seizing,” “grappling,” or what?

Unbelievable This is the media Just unbelievable https://t.co/e9GdLm1KfJ — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 28, 2020

New information with regards to presidential aspirations lead to increased attention paid to certain unpleasantness surrounding a particular candidate. https://t.co/BaMYTKOMBE — American Journalists Publish Chinese Propaganda (@JohnEkdahl) April 28, 2020

Jfc, just go back to "conservatives pounce" instead of this word salad. https://t.co/mXQkWtJzTw — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) April 28, 2020

That might have been easier, but WaPo decided to swing for the fences instead.

I’ve read this tweet three times so far. https://t.co/6yAWowcotG — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) April 28, 2020

It can take some time to process.

You can just feel the intern trying to word this tweet like it’s a Mission Impossible film. https://t.co/QdybgbpMKE — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 28, 2020

WTF does this headline even mean? Christ, you people will do anything to help protect the precious. — Waldo (@AndyWIII) April 28, 2020

When you have to twist the truth so hard you pop a blood vessel … you get writing like this https://t.co/FygVeBePda — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) April 28, 2020

Those damn conservatives are pouncing again https://t.co/1xQgNLrvhH — The OG Hillbilly (@LauraLMonroe33) April 28, 2020

WaPo IRL trying to absolve Democrats of wrong-doing pic.twitter.com/AwpZjcRJrH — Political Gritty (@PoliticalGritty) April 28, 2020

Someone's angling to be his press secretary. — The Media Spreads Chinese Propaganda Monkey (@ARaised_Eyebrow) April 28, 2020

It could happen!

The WaPo gymnastics was over this, summed up by the first two paragraphs in the story:

Some allies of President Trump pointed Monday to new claims by a woman who said she was told about sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden decades ago, renewing attention to questions about the past behavior of the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. Apparent corroboration surfaced this week for elements of two accusations made by Biden’s former Senate aide Tara Reade, one involving harassment and the second a sexual assault. Biden has not commented on the allegations, but his campaign has denied them and pointed to his record on women’s rights and promotion of women in his offices.

Biden can count on the mainstream media continuing to try and bury the story.