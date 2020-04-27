Here we are again after stalking Brit Humeâ€™s timeline; you know, if heâ€™d stop sharing such valuable and useful information particularly on COVID we could stop stalking him but OH NO.

Heh.

As usual, Britâ€™s timeline did not disappoint as he shared a fairly fascinating and infuriating thread on the way COVID deaths are being reported and ultimately used as a means to keep certain states shut down. Lengthy, lots of numbers and math (SORRY, we know itâ€™s early on a Monday for math!) but totally worth your time to read.

Take a look:

Watch out for this stuff, especially if youâ€™re in a state with a Democrat governor who seems to be abusing his or her authority right now.

Lookinâ€™ at you, Coonman.

Gosh, itâ€™s like the media is buying into â€˜panic pornâ€™.

Wonder why?

Screenshots.

Wow.

But 120 sounds way scarier!

All states need to start doing this.

Itâ€™s going to be a few days behind depending on the death.

Excellent point.

Let that sink in, itâ€™s happening all over the country.

Wow.

And these are the numbers theyâ€™re using to justify lockdowns, folks.

BUT 120 DEATHS!!!!

Huh, 36 is sad but nowhere near as panic-worthy as 120.

Very real and very costly.

Just open the damn country.

***

