We know you know but we just thought we’d say it one more time for good measure … Rob Reiner writes some screwed up stuff. Like beyond the traditional TDS screwed up we typically mock on this site, and considering we write about Jennifer Rubin and AOC that says a lot.

Hey, don’t take our word for it, see for yourself.

Remember when this guy used to actually direct some pretty kick-butt movies?

*sigh*

As for his tweet … WUT?

Rob, dude, put the Twitter down. Trust us.

Seriously.

More than once.

Maybe more than twice.

The Great Meathead sounds like some ska band from the ’90s that would’ve opened for Screeching Beavers.

Let us pray.

See? Mirror.

Hey, we see what he did there.

We have no idea what is going on HERE, though.

Heh.

Meep.

That seems sorta ‘insane’ to us but what do we know, right?

***

