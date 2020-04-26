Meet Tom D’Angora.

Tom is Hillary Clinton’s ‘number one fan’.

Stop laughing.

Ok, laugh a little, it’s pretty damn funny.

Imagine telling the world you’re Hillary’s number one fan without a hint of irony.

Ahem.

Anyway, Tom (like other people on the Left) was sort of excited (outraged?) about the possibility of Kim Yo Jong being the leader of North Korea and tweeted this doozy:

North Korea is going to have a Woman leader before the United States of America! Let that sink in! — Tom D'Angora (@TomDangora) April 25, 2020

Again, he openly says he’s Hillary’s number one fan.

Let that sink in!

America is even behind North Korea! Sexist! ELEVENTY!

One of our favorites on Twitter, Christina Sommers, brought ol’ Tom back to Earth”

What is your point? No one votes in North Korea. — Christina Sommers 🧢 (@CHSommers) April 26, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA

We suppose if Hillary was next in line as a member of an evil dynasty family she might have her turn as well.

he's saying it like she will be democratically elected. It just boggles the mind. — I'm sorry… What? (@RussellWayneEv1) April 26, 2020

Well, one person does. — Chris Paul (@imyourmoderator) April 26, 2020

Any way to bash America. It’s a TDS symptom — Julie (@JulE4422) April 26, 2020

It’s the number one symptom.

Of course they do. They just happen to all agree on the same things and candidates. — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) April 26, 2020

Duh.

Silly heads.

***

