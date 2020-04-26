Meet Tom D’Angora.

Tom is Hillary Clinton’s ‘number one fan’.

Stop laughing.

Ok, laugh a little, it’s pretty damn funny.

Imagine telling the world you’re Hillary’s number one fan without a hint of irony.

Ahem.

Anyway, Tom (like other people on the Left) was sort of excited (outraged?) about the possibility of Kim Yo Jong being the leader of North Korea and tweeted this doozy:

Again, he openly says he’s Hillary’s number one fan.

Let that sink in!

America is even behind North Korea! Sexist! ELEVENTY!

One of our favorites on Twitter, Christina Sommers, brought ol’ Tom back to Earth”

HA HA HA HA HA

We suppose if Hillary was next in line as a member of an evil dynasty family she might have her turn as well.

It’s the number one symptom.

Duh.

Silly heads.

***

