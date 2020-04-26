Popehat sure has a strange way of showing his admiration for free speech. Oh sure, we know blocking people on Twitter has nothing to do with the actual First Amendment. But watching this guy who we used to write about in a positive way screenshot a Conservative woman to drag her over butter so his followers could clap like mindless seals seems almost like he was punishing her for what she wrote.

Don’cha think?

He could have at least had the nards to tag her or respond directly to her so she could defend herself but we suppose when you’re more focused on proving your own superiority the last thing you want is to give someone a chance to prove you wrong.

Hypothesis: the more you call people “snowflakes,” the more likely it is you are incensed at butter right now pic.twitter.com/YgM3Oa8PBi — DeborahHaveYouEverHeardOfHat (@Popehat) April 26, 2020

Hypothesis: the more you screenshot people without giving them the benefit of a tag, the more likely it is that you won’t see the irony of you using the ‘snowflake’ argument to make fun of them.

Have we mentioned how far the mighty have fallen since Trump got elected?

Yikes.

Screen caping someone who protected their account to escape the (guaranteed Native American free, 99% pasty White) harassholements of faux outraged progs is an asshole move, Popehat.

If you're the decent and fair-minded person I've long followed you as, you'll delete this tweet. — Scott ''Human Scum'' Faust (@Stultis_TheFool) April 26, 2020

A rare voice of reason.

HA HA HA HA HA

Wow.

Again, him using the term ‘snowflake’ is even funnier now.

Hypothesis: the more you screenshot people like a coward, the more likely it is that your vagina is overflowing with sand. https://t.co/wzuPPgLWJu — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) April 26, 2020

Not a great visual but also not untrue.

Hypothesis: “incensed at butter” and not buying a specific brand of butter that just bent to the outrage mob aren’t really the same thing and you know it, but hey. Clicks. People can boycott whatever they want, just like they can buy their preferred brands. Calm down. https://t.co/tNM16P0QRd — Aubrey Bear (@NotReallyABear2) April 26, 2020

Those clicks and taps from his newfound anti-Trump fans aren’t going to click and tap themselves.

She's actually very fun.

She's a wonderful person. — Ge🌸rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) April 26, 2020

Tsk tsk, he doesn’t care if she’s actually very fun or a wonderful person – all he cares about is making himself look superior and super-woke.

We see that a lot in this particular group of ‘betters’.

*cough cough Bullwark cough cough*

I noticed a lot of accounts with thousands of followers tend to do that. I always thought it was cowardly. — The_Kat™ (@The_Kat_Roars) April 26, 2020

It absolutely is.

Sadly, his tweet led to Land O Lakes trending, which led to even more dragging of this woman Popehat didn’t have the decency to at least tag:

Americans saying shit like ‘my family has always been a land o lakes family’ is so fucking funny lmao pic.twitter.com/dbA4tuEeqq — lucy valentine (@LucyXIV) April 25, 2020

“I was so upset over Land O Lakes changing their packaging, I LITERALLY left a trail of tears from the grocery store to my car!”

🙄 pic.twitter.com/5dkjXg6isN — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) April 26, 2020

😂😂😂 "In this house we eat Land O Lakes! Specifically because of the branding!!!" pic.twitter.com/cTeg8rTdcA — 𝗿𝗼𝗻 𝗵𝘂𝗲𝘁𝘁 (@RonnieHuett) April 26, 2020

Way to go, Popehat. You showed her!

If ridiculing these people is wrong, then I embrace wrong. pic.twitter.com/19g997uWeY — DeborahHaveYouEverHeardOfHat (@Popehat) April 26, 2020

*eye roll*

As we said, DBAG move.

In closing …

Like the stereotypical white man, they kicked the native american out, kept the land, and liberals are cheering it. pic.twitter.com/djkUszLQJg — Sensurround's Emergency Hologram (@BadShamashAran) April 26, 2020

Just sayin’.

Editor’s note: Popehat’s fans were complaining that we didn’t tag him in the headline; we normally try not to do that so the person we’re writing about isn’t inundated every time the story is shared BUT if they think we’re being hypocritical okie dokie. We tagged him. Thanks for the input! – sj

