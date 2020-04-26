Yesterday, the World Health Organization (WHO) was ‘good enough’ to try and terrify the masses about COVID just as there seems to be some honest to goodness light at the end of the tunnel. They wanted to let everyone know that antibodies don’t protect against the virus and there could be a second wave.

Yeah, they suck.

The pushback was fairly monumental and they eventually deleted it … only to replace it with this tidbit:

Earlier today we tweeted about a new WHO scientific brief on "immunity passports". The thread caused some concern & we would like to clarify: We expect that most people who are infected with #COVID19 will develop an antibody response that will provide some level of protection. pic.twitter.com/AmxvQQLTjM — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 25, 2020

Alex Berenson, the one true voice of sanity and reality throughout all of this, came out swinging:

Wow. Earlier today @WHO – yes, WHO – tweeted a piece of panic porn claiming antibodies didn't – or at the least had not been proven to – confer protection against #COVID (does someone have a screenshot with the exact language?). Now they have DELETED it and replaced it with this. https://t.co/VfXY40W2l8 — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 26, 2020

Nice try, WHO … but nah.

We’re done listening to (and funding!) you.

This is the organization that governments worldwide are allowing to lead the response to #COVID, and it just more or less admitted it made up the (bizarre) idea that #SARSCoV2 is so different than other viruses that the standard human immune response might be meaningless. — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 26, 2020

They were also the organization that in the middle of January was telling the world the virus wasn’t contagious between humans but we digress.

Here's the exact language from the earlier tweet: "There is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from #COVID19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection." (Except, you know, centuries of vaccine development and biological research.) — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 26, 2020

Unreal.

Wait, sorry. It’s all too real.

Serious question: At what point do even the most credulous members of Team Apocalypse (I'm not counting @CNN, they're in a league all their own) start to wonder about the games @WHO is playing? — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 26, 2020

When the clicks and taps start drying up probably.

Attention citizens! Your Dept. Of Pandemia "wishes to clarify" its earlier statement "THE THING IS GOING TO KILL ALL OF YOU, TOUGH LUCK!" was kinda overdone. What we meant was… we're not sure, but not that. We thank The Experts (TM) for helping us clarify. Attention citizens! — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 26, 2020

Wouldn’t that be awesome?

So does this mean @youtube is going to pull @who's channel for providing advice that goes against World Health Organization recommendations?https://t.co/PLRyaL4oAF — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 26, 2020

Not holding our breath.

***

