This editor didn’t think anyone could make her governor, Ralph Coonman Northam, look not quite as bad but Governor Gretchen Whitmer is definitely giving him a run for his tyrannical money. Apparently, ‘that woman’ likes the authority her elected position gives her.
It’s like she forgets it’s an elected position.
How convenient.
Watch.
JUST NOW: @GovWhitmer doubles down on tyranny as citizens protest her insane overreach:
"I'm not going to sign any bill that takes authority away from me…" pic.twitter.com/5IuwqWuU6O
— Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) April 24, 2020
Man, Whitmer just keeps making herself look worse and worse.
We can’t even come up with a line that’s worse than what she said herself right here.
Yikes.
This woman belongs behind bars. Someone needs to remove her from post immediately.
— Derriere Detecto (@DitkaDelecto) April 24, 2020
Remember when all the democrats were screaming about Trump being a dictator and warning that democracy the darkness? pic.twitter.com/lxEv0NHgxY
— bakes (@bakes) April 24, 2020
Just like a TRUE authoritarian.
— 🇺🇸 Jl5086 🇺🇸 (@jl5086) April 24, 2020
— John Commodore Barry (@ShrinkGov) April 24, 2020
There is definitely a slight resemblance.
If power were food… pic.twitter.com/BSO6F4gGLU
— Solus, Rooting AGAINST the Virus (@wolverinebutter) April 24, 2020
Mmmm … cheeseburgers.
Sorry, we got distracted.
Been one of those weeks.
The Empress has spoken.
— Courtney Shadegg (@CShadegg) April 24, 2020
It certainly seems she feels that way.
***
