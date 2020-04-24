This editor didn’t think anyone could make her governor, Ralph Coonman Northam, look not quite as bad but Governor Gretchen Whitmer is definitely giving him a run for his tyrannical money. Apparently, ‘that woman’ likes the authority her elected position gives her.

It’s like she forgets it’s an elected position.

How convenient.

Watch.

JUST NOW: @GovWhitmer doubles down on tyranny as citizens protest her insane overreach: "I'm not going to sign any bill that takes authority away from me…" pic.twitter.com/5IuwqWuU6O — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) April 24, 2020

Man, Whitmer just keeps making herself look worse and worse.

We can’t even come up with a line that’s worse than what she said herself right here.

Yikes.

This woman belongs behind bars. Someone needs to remove her from post immediately. — Derriere Detecto (@DitkaDelecto) April 24, 2020

Remember when all the democrats were screaming about Trump being a dictator and warning that democracy the darkness? pic.twitter.com/lxEv0NHgxY — bakes (@bakes) April 24, 2020

Just like a TRUE authoritarian. — 🇺🇸 Jl5086 🇺🇸 (@jl5086) April 24, 2020

There is definitely a slight resemblance.

If power were food… pic.twitter.com/BSO6F4gGLU — Solus, Rooting AGAINST the Virus (@wolverinebutter) April 24, 2020

Mmmm … cheeseburgers.

Sorry, we got distracted.

Been one of those weeks.

The Empress has spoken. — Courtney Shadegg (@CShadegg) April 24, 2020

It certainly seems she feels that way.

