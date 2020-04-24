You know when you are writing an article about the media running with the notion that Trump somehow suggested people should shoot up Lysol to prevent or cure the coronavirus weâ€™ve officially ventured into one of if not THE stupidest times in our history. The media just love to use Trumpâ€™s ability to talk like and connect with the â€˜everyday Joeâ€™ against him.

Breitbartâ€™s John Hayward explained it very well in a thread:

Trump chose his words poorly, with a layman's enthusiasm for complex medical treatments. He did not come anywhere near telling anyone to shoot up with Lysol. Absolutely no one would think he had, if DNC Media was not aggressively manufacturing this narrative. https://t.co/zpPKEZ6QgP â€” John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 24, 2020

Laymanâ€™s enthusiasm for complex medical treatments.

And to Johnâ€™s other point, #DontDrinkBleach wouldnâ€™t be trending this morning on Twitter if the legacy media hadnâ€™t pushed this silly narrative in the first place. This editor watched it live, and while he was sort of rambling about sunlight and cleaners at no point did she think he was suggesting Americans should ingest Lysol.

As we said above, one of if not THE dumbest points in our history.

This entire cooked-up media storyline is equivalent to saying Barack Obama advocated invading and annexing Canada when he said there were 57 states. You can ding politicians for clumsy phrasing, slips of the tongue, or talking too much without putting words in their mouths. â€” John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 24, 2020

Fair.

Amazing how quickly DNC Media outlets stopped even trying to quote Trump verbatim and began swapping in more outrageous words instead of "disinfectant." They clearly knew they had to do some surgery on the quote to get the narrative they wanted. â€” John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 24, 2020

Which is why he started doing these daily briefings in the first place. He knows they will take whatever he says and make it out to be what they wanted him to say.

They never change.

You only have to go through another page or two of the transcript to see what Trump was talking about, but suddenly our Guardians of Truth, the gatekeepers of context, the only people qualified to tell the Whole Story, decided that was too much trouble. â€” John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 24, 2020

Gatekeepers of Context.

THAT is hilarious.

They could have gotten a fair hit on Trump for riffing on complicated medical techniques, but that wouldn't be much of a story, would it? That would have just sounded like churlish nitpicking. Trump wasn't even entirely wrong to call the treatment in question "disinfectant." â€” John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 24, 2020

Theyâ€™re not interested in a â€˜fair hitâ€™. No, they need something they can screech about for several days that can then be handed to the DNC for talking points and campaign ads.

So instead we got a manufactured media APB, blast headline news coverage of something TRUMP DID NOT SAY, based on taking a few seconds of his remarks completely and maliciously out of context â€“ based on a phantom fear that some idiots will grab syringes and shoot up with Lysol. â€” John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 24, 2020

And to date, the only people known to have acted so stupidly based on outrageous misinterpretation of something Trump said were a couple of rabid Trump-haters, one of whom *might* actually have murdered the other. Funny how we never hear about them any more. â€” John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 24, 2020

Funny how that story disappeared when everyone found out the wife WHO SURVIVED is a rabid Trump hater.

This whole garbage story is the worst kind of Fake News: a false narrative blasted loudly enough to drown out truth. The goal is to make it "common knowledge" within 24 hours that Trump told people to inject themselves with Lysol. If everyone's talking about it, it MUST be true! â€” John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 24, 2020

And they know their vapid base will lap it up.

Every time.

***

