Brit Hume has been fairly vocal about his doubts around the COVID lockdown. From sharing tweets, stories, and eventually interviewing lockdown-skeptic Alex Berenson to voicing those doubts himself with Shannon Bream, he has been consistently challenging this strange and troubling new status quo.

Watch (note, Yahoo is a pain in the butt and you’ll have to actually go watch the video on their silly site but it’s worth it):

This was said Monday night. I think we need to have a serious discussion about whether lockdown, as opposed to more moderate mitigation efforts, is doing more harm than good. https://t.co/yQLwpktVtK — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 22, 2020

Pretty powerful and honest.

We will debate this for decades. No rush. One thing was clear: the media and the political environment they created made alternatives very difficult to consider. Just look at how the White House Press Corps treated Florida and other states that delayed or declined total shutdown. https://t.co/4LQqEvZ8ed — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) April 23, 2020

Fair point.

I’d say there is a rush, with the consequences of this lockdown becoming more devastating by the day. — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 23, 2020

More devastating by the day.

26 million Americans who have lost their jobs because of this shutdown.

Businesses closing that may never reopen.

Schooling lost.

Not to mention the emotional and mental damage that can happen when people are locked down for long periods of time.

Is our solution more dangerous than the problem at this point? Did it make sense in the beginning? Sure. But for months now? Not so much.

Lost one friend to suicide, zero to Coronavirus. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) April 22, 2020

How many suicides, abused spouses and children, overdoses, etc. are we going to see? People don’t seem to understand that there is another tragedy to this virus. No one wants anyone to die, but people are dying and not from the virus. — Just Bonnie, not Karen (@mbasbury920) April 22, 2020

Waiting for that photo of you mingling. Or is just other ppl that should? — John Galvin (@JohnGalvinBK) April 22, 2020

Dude.

Show me where I recommended “mingling.” — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 22, 2020

They never learn.

Everyone will look back on this in a year or two and it will be clear, that a complete shutdown/lockdown should never be done again. The damage being done now will last for years. Not months. Mitigation can and should be done without committing global economic suicide. — It's Harvey. MAN_ (@frenjensenden) April 23, 2020

Note that everyone advocating for continued draconian mitigation rules (the media and Dem politians) are all still employed and receiving their regular paychecks. — Ted Davis (@tedsthetruth) April 22, 2020

You’re absolutely right Brit. Contrary to the far left (and far right for that matter), there is a responsible middle ground for opening up. Complete risk avoidance can not be achieved. Nor can we tolerate a complete shut down everywhere. Why is that so hard to understand. — Right Bank (@RightBank1) April 23, 2020

Luckily the president has started pushing hard to reopen the country – let’s just hope those governors in blue states who keep pushing back their orders (just two more weeks!) will get onboard sooner than later before their states’ economies completely collapse.

***

Related:

OMG, the hilarious IRONY! Alyssa Milano should PROBABLY avoid making jokes about Trump (or anyone else) ‘digging a hole’

‘You clown’: Pharmaceutical ‘expert’ Jake Tapper’s dig at Trump over HCQ does NOT end well for him, like at all

So much THIS! James Woods shares the PERFECT cartoon to sum up media’s COVID-19 coverage (and it’s from 2018!)