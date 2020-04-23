One can’t help but wonder if Trump had said hydroxychloroquine was SUPER BAD for COVID patients the media would be talking about how well it works, how long the medication has been in use, and how it’s FDA approved. That sounds somewhat cynical, we know, but when you see tweets like this winner (loser) from Jake Tapper it’s clear they no longer care about reporting the news or even being relevant, all that matters is dunking on the president.

*sigh*

You know, we sort of expect this trolling from Stelter and even Acosta but watching it come from Jake is honestly sort of depressing. He was their last real bastion of a journo that even remotely resembled what the media should and could be.

As you can imagine, the pushback for his silly tweet was fairly impressive:

Heh.

We’ve seen so much of this behavior it doesn’t honestly shock us all anymore.

Pharmaceutical expert Tapper. Yup.

Trending

Crazy ain’t it?

Hrm.

We’re afraid it’s all he has left.

Having little to no knowledge on a topic doesn’t seem to stop any of them from making fools of themselves.

Such is the modern-day legacy media.

***

Related:

So much THIS! James Woods shares the PERFECT cartoon to sum up media’s COVID-19 coverage (and it’s from 2018!)

OMG MAKE IT STAHP! It’s not your imagination, every COVID-19 commercial IS THE SAME and this thread and video prove it (watch)

‘Never forget how heartless they are’: Jimmy Kimmel smears lockdown protesters and Nick Searcy ain’t havin’ ANY of it

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: hydroxychloroquinejake tapperSharpieTrump