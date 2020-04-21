In case you forgot, Jimmy Kimmel still pretty much sucks.
Take a look-see:
Jimmy Kimmel Slams Citizens Protesting Lockdowns, “They Want To Die And They’re Taking Us Down With Them.” https://t.co/1KT1GMEAKW pic.twitter.com/wkbH9HO85t
— Society Reviews (@SocietyReviews) April 21, 2020
From Society-Reviews:
“They want the freedom to gather in large groups during an epidemic.”
“They want guns. They want pollution. I figured it out: They want to die and they’re taking us down with them.” Kimmel said.
Kimmel continues his rant by saying
“I get that people need to go back to work, I do. But the point of ‘stay-at-home’ is to get a lid on this, so we can get back to work. And then stay at work. I’m starting to think that these characters who support Trump might be suicidal. They seem to fight hardest for the things that will kill them.”
What a schmuck.
Nick Searcy dropped him like a sack of wet mud:
Leftist celebrity millionaires don’t care if you lose your business, your job, your home, or your life. @jimmykimmel just wants chaos and disaster to blame on Trump. Never forget how heartless these leftists are, and how much contempt they have for people who need to go to work. https://t.co/AbEMPRJ3EH
— Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) April 21, 2020
How much contempt Leftist celebrities have for everyday people.
Nailed it.
Multimillionaire tells the peasants to suck it up bitches.
— Dandy Truman (@DandyTruman) April 21, 2020
Pretty sure ol’ Jimmy isn’t worried about paying his mortgage or putting food on his table.
But you know, suck it up and stuff.
— Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) April 21, 2020
How long ya’ got?
Maybe we could all take turns doing late night “comedy” shows from our living rooms and make millions.
— Kilroy Report (@kilroyreport) April 21, 2020
Really, how hard could it be? Jimmy does it.
Yes. Absolutely. That is the ONLY POSSIBLE explanation. Bravo.
— Blair "Aspiring Corona Model” McKee (@BlairDMckee) April 21, 2020
@jimmykimmel Do you have any money to give me? Any food? Please help me. I am in California. You have millions. I have nothing.
— Sha (@quip1) April 21, 2020
He's such a shill!
— AimerCab (@Aimercab) April 21, 2020
— THE HELL✝️SLAYER🇺🇸🔚🔜⚰️☢️☣️⚔️ (@CharlieHotelRo2) April 21, 2020
Or maybe we want to work so we can pay our bills.
— Mike Davidson (@MD989TheBear) April 21, 2020
Gotta love all these amateur psychoanalysts.
— Texas Red (@seansgame) April 21, 2020
God he’s so funny
— Prune Tracy (@PruneHughes) April 21, 2020
Too bad he’s really not.
***
