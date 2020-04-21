Seems ‘that woman’ Governor Gretchen Whitmer may be up to no good.

This is big, folks.

Livingston County Commissioner Wes Nakagiri discovered shocking news. That @govwhitmer and MI hired @NGPVAN to collect health data in MI. This forced the State of Michigan to admit this. Having a political data firm collect health data is troubling. https://t.co/CkaDdrwmmU — stusandler (@stusandler) April 21, 2020

What the?

Per their own release:

Contact tracing is a proven public health strategy that involves identifying those affected by COVID-19 and interviewing friends, families and others near that person about their contacts and symptoms. MDHHS is contracting with Great Lakes Community Engagement, a firm that specializes in outreach campaigns to engage citizens, and Every Action VAN, a voter/individual contact platform used by non-profits, to provide software to help organize remote phone banking and track information and contacts.

Why the Hell would Whitmer bring in a political firm to collect medical data?

MEDICAL DATA.

Something stinks.

This should be the biggest news story today Holy shit Cc @realDonaldTrump — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 21, 2020

What he said.

Holy sh*t.

People of Michigan, it's time to sue Whitmer and NGPVAN for everything they're worth pic.twitter.com/ATGC95TIbC — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 21, 2020

Seriously.

And then it’s time to start looking at other Democratic governors to see if they’re doing something similar.

We’d say this is unreal but unfortunately it’s all too real, especially with Whitmer.

We all joked that the Dems did such a bad job with the Iowa caucuses data imagine how badly they'd screw up healthcare Well I regret to inform you that's happening — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 21, 2020

So much wow and not in a good way.

This is who Whitmer brought in, a political firm, to handle medical data She needs to be JAILED pic.twitter.com/l2e5Nzu1K4 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 21, 2020

What he said again.

WOW THIS IS A COVERUP SHE KNEW One of just two governors in all of America exempt from FOIA pic.twitter.com/6HgKu2if0P — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 21, 2020

Of course, she knew.

And of course, this is a cover-up.

***

