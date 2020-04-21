Quarantine protesters aren’t protesting because they don’t want to stay at home.

Duh.

If the scolds and Karens of the world were trying to remind everyone how out of touch they really are with everyday people they’ve succeeded with their reaction to Americans standing up against overreaching state governments who are on their way to collapsing their own economies.

RedSteeze said it far better than we can:

These protests didn’t start because people were told to stay home. They started when government started telling them they couldn’t buy garden seeds & child car seats or go for a walk alone with no one around. It’s a reaction to overreach. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 20, 2020

They were told to stay home, checks are coming. Your business would be taken care of. Neither happened for a good majority. What did you think was going to happen? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 20, 2020

Right?

They also said this was to keep medical facilities from being overwhelmed and NOW they’re claiming it’s to keep people from catching the virus. As Miller said, Americans were told their businesses would be taken care of, that they would be taken care of … and that’s not happening. What did they expect people to do?

No no.

Only bad, scary people are out there THREATENING our safety. THAT'S why the government has to shut them down!! ⤵️⤵️⤵️https://t.co/PgTumued9D — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) April 20, 2020

Ooooh, that’s right.

Heh.

Notice the people scoffing and deriding the protesters are for the most part still working or not in financial turmoil. — BradB71 (@B71Brad) April 20, 2020

We’re not seeing a lot of unemployed people with no food in their pantry shaming anyone for protesting these shutdowns.

Nope.

They expected the plebes to kneel before Zod. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 20, 2020

Sorry, this editor will not be kneeling before Zod … OR Ralph Blackface Northam for that matter.

Now democrats are demanding that anyone who protests these draconian statist laws get denied healthcare if they come down with the virus. This is the democrat commie

left of today. They are fascists and they hate you. — penelope210 (@penelopesire) April 20, 2020

Yeah, Democrats like to wish horrible and terrible things on people who disagree with them. You don’t see a lot of people on the Right wishing literal DEATH on protesters on the Left and yet we hear time and time again how it’s the Right that is violent and hateful.

It’s all so exhausting.

This is absolutely correct. Stay at home was doable until people had to get in line at the food bank, defer the mortgage, not make rent,etc. Just push them further in the red. Unemployment a DISASTER in most states. People are angry that the economic protections failed them — BusyLizzy (@Busy_Lizzy2) April 20, 2020

"Stay home, it will be fine." -Nancy Pelosi while chilling beside her $24000 fridge — random thoughts (@musings_n) April 20, 2020

Where are the pay cuts for our elected officials? They have no personal economic skin in the game and until they do we are #notinthistogether. — Jeffrey J (@jjphilli) April 20, 2020

I completely agree! We are from Michigan and are under the strictest orders from the governor to stay home. My husband filed over a month ago for unemployment and we have not received one check yet! It’s pure craziness! — Kristi Lawton (@krislaw72) April 20, 2020

Pure craziness.

Pure panic.

And sadly it almost feels like Democrats wanted this.

***

