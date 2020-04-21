As Twitchy readers know, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could hardly contain her excitement and joy over our possible economic collapse. She somehow figured out tweeting joyously about millions of Americans losing even more jobs and their livelihoods was NOT a good thing and removed her original tweet only to try and rewrite it in a way that still sucked.

Then she tried to put together a thread on how economic ruin really IS a good thing and we like can’t even.

Look at this hot mess.

Notice how these socialist ideas only ever seem feasible in ruin, collapse, and devastation.

There’s a reason for that.

Workers like you.

Right.

AOC is truly the gift that keeps on giving.

This time they need to really exploit this crisis so they can shove socialism down our throats.

Yeah, no thanks.

She won’t be living that tweet down anytime soon.

Ooh, ooh, we know!

What she said.

***

