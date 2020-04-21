The media are having a very difficult time not being overly gleeful about what is happening to the country with the COVID-19 virus because they finally have something they can blame on Trump over, and over, and over again. No matter what is reported, no matter the facts, they find a way to spin spin spin and push the ‘orange man bad’ narrative. All you have to do is watch one of Trump’s daily press briefings and it’s painfully obvious they’re there to pick a fight for political points and not to ask real questions to ‘report’ on what the task force is doing.

CBS News has been especially awful with the unhinged harpies they’ve been sending. Seriously. And, of course, CNN has been doing their part in sending the most annoying, anti-Trump, pro-virus whiners they can find. Luckily since they’re CNN there is no shortage of annoying butt nuggets they can serve up to the president day after day.

James Woods found the perfect cartoon (comic?) to sum up the media’s coverage and behavior right now… and the most important thing is the actual date.

2018.

Two years ago.

Gosh, it’s almost as if the media have been rooting against the country and Trump for several years now.

Whoda thunk it?

Oh, that’s right … most everybody.

It never changes, ORANGE MAN BAD.

See what we mean?

Heh.

