If anyone knows about digging a hole, it’s Alyssa Milano.

And we don’t mean literally.

We mean career-wise.

We mean political agenda-wise.

We mean Twitter-wise.

For some reason, she thought making fun of Trump and Melania for planting a tree on Earth Day was clever. Forget that First Ladies have been planting trees wearing heels for years and years … Melania is somehow the exception to this being acceptable.

This is called ‘planting a tree,’ Alyssa. It’s what the little people do.

Has Alyssa ever lifted a shovel before?

Dworkin.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Trending

The dense leading the denser. Could this guy be any more ridiculous and annoying?

THERE it is.

Spew said it far better than we could.

Oof.

See the Obamas.

See the Bushes.

See the Clintons.

But you know, ORANGE MAN AND HIS WIFE BAD!!!

Awww, we remember that.

Good times.

Nice heels, Barack. Sorry, Michelle.

And no gloves?! MONSTERS!

This Biden thing isn’t going away for Alyssa anytime soon.

He is.

Told her.

Not going away.

***

Related:

‘You clown’: Pharmaceutical ‘expert’ Jake Tapper’s dig at Trump over HCQ does NOT end well for him, like at all

So much THIS! James Woods shares the PERFECT cartoon to sum up media’s COVID-19 coverage (and it’s from 2018!)

OMG MAKE IT STAHP! It’s not your imagination, every COVID-19 commercial IS THE SAME and this thread and video prove it (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alyssa Milanoearth dayMelaniashovelTreeTrumpWhite House